Five men arrested in major Dublin organised crime gang probe

Gardai investigating an organised crime group have arrested five men in a major search operation in Dublin on Saturday.

More than 100 gardai from several units raided a number of residential properties across the Blanchardstown area in west Dublin.

The operation involved officers from Blanchardstown Garda Station, the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), Armed Support Unit (ASU), Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT), Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), Garda Dog Unit, Garda National Technical Bureau and local divisional search teams and scenes of crime units.

The properties were searched under warrant.

Five men - four aged in their 20s, one in his 40s - have been arrested and are currently detained at garda stations in west Dublin under section 72 Criminal Justice Act, 2006 for the investigation of alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested and detained under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act in connection with the investigation.

Searches are ongoing and gardai say no further information is available at this time.

Speaking about this morning’s operation chief superintendent Michael McNulty of Blanchardstown Garda station said: “This morning’s operation is directly targeting the activities of an organised criminal gang in West Dublin.

“In An Garda Siochana, we understand the impact that organised crime has on our neighbourhoods and communities.

“Our commitment to tackling these threats remains steadfast, and this operation is a clear demonstration of our intent and determination to keep people safe.”