Republic of Ireland election will be called by the end of the week – Taoiseach

Taoiseach Simon Harris was speaking as he headed into Cabinet on Tuesday

A general election will be called by the end of the week, Taoiseach Simon Harris has said.

The Fine Gael leader was speaking on his way into Cabinet on Tuesday morning and ahead of the Dail’s return after the October midterm.

The three leaders of the coalition have agreed to hold an election this year but a date has not yet been officially announced.

Passing the Finance Bill, which enacts measures announced in Budget 2025, has been cited as a priority before the Dail is dissolved.

The Bill is expected to pass through the final stages this week.

Mr Harris has suggested the polling date would be on a Friday and said this week that it will be held “this month”.

Tanaiste and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin has said there are two possible election dates – Friday November 29 or Friday December 6.

“It’s my expectation that we will have a general election campaign underway by the end of the week,” Mr Harris said on Tuesday.

“We have to do a bit of business this week that is important business, we need to pass the Finance Bill, that’s on track to be passed over the course of the next 48 hours or so.”

He said other legislation, such as the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission Bill and the Appropriation Bill which ensures the country has enough money to keep on running, will also need to be allowed pass.

The Taoiseach said ‘important business’ needs to be completed in the Dail before it is dissolved for the election (Niall Carson/PA)

“Once that’s out of the way, I do intend to seek a dissolution of the Dail this week,” Mr Harris said. “I don’t think that will come as a shock to any person right across this country.

“That will provide a period of time in which we can have an election campaign and invite the people of Ireland to give their verdict on the next number of years.

“And then hopefully give time over the Christmas period and the time ahead for, whatever verdict those people give, for those parties to engage in how to form government.

“I’m really looking forward to the weeks ahead. This is a great country, it can be even better. We now have significant resources at our disposal, we have significant policies and plans.

“I believe with a mix of energy and experience we can make really good progress over the next few years on a whole range of issues.”

Mr Harris is due to travel to Budapest for a meeting of EU leaders on Friday where the conflict in the Middle East, the safety of Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon, and the outcome of the US presidential election are to be discussed.