Driver caught speeding at 167km per hour in Co Meath

Garda are using the bank holiday weekend to tackle speeding on Ireland’s roads

A driver has been detected travelling at almost 170km per hour (104mph) in Co Meath.

Gardai have urged motorists across the state to slow down this bank holiday weekend.

Officers have been out detecting poor driving behaviours since Saturday morning as part of the October bank holiday road safety operation.

From Saturday morning to Sunday morning, 79,742 vehicles were checked for speeding.

A Garda spokesperson said it is a positive sign that the majority were travelling within the designated speed.

But they said 136 motorists were found to be driving too fast.

Among those caught speeding, one was travelling at 88kmh in a 50kmh zone on the Newcastle Road, Galway, and another was doing 90kmh in a 60kmh zone on the Callan Road, Kilkenny.

Another motorist was detected travelling 167kmh in an 80kmh zone on the R162, Leggagh, Castletown, Meath, while one was found travelling at 122kmh in a 100kmh zone on the N13, Maghera Beg, Manorcunningham, Donegal.

The Garda spokesperson added: “An Garda Siochana advises all drivers to please slow down and drive safely today and over the rest of the long weekend as so many of us take to the roads.”