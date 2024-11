Gardai are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Cork

A man in his 20s has died in a road traffic collision in Co Cork.

The crash at Cecilstown involved two cars and occurred at approximately 5.10pm on Friday.

One driver was killed while the other, a man also aged in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and is being treated in Cork University Hospital.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.