Donegal crash victim named as bakery owner

Gardaí are appealing for information on Tuesday's fatal crash in Kerrykeel, Co Donegal.

A man killed in a crash in Co Donegal has been named locally.

James Mailley, who was aged 65, died following a crash at Shore Road outside Kerrykeel on Tuesday.

It has been reported that he may have suffered a medical emergency while driving.

Originally from Dunbarton in Scotland, Mr Mailley ran a bakery in the Kerrykeel area, where he had lived for a number of years.

Gardaí have carried out a technical examination of the crash scene, and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Mailley on social media.

Nicola Stewart Dorrian said he was “always smiling and a cheery word for everyone”.

Evelyn Griffin said he was “a lovely friendly man”.

Meanwhile, Gardaí have stood down the search for a man in his 70s last seen entering the water at the Isle of Doagh in Co Donegal following the recovery of a body off the Scottish coast last Thursday.

The man was reported to have entered the sea at the north Inishowen location on October 5.

“Following the formal identification of a body of a male discovered off the coast of Scotland, our appeal regarding this incident has now been withdrawn,” a Gardaí spokesperson said.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the public and media for their assistance in this matter.”