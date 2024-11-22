Conor McGregor: Nikita Hand wins civil rape case against MMA star

A woman who accused Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor of raping her in a Dublin hotel has won her claim against him for damages in a High Court civil case.

The jury in the civil case against Mr McGregor delivered its verdict on Friday afternoon.

The total amount of damages awarded to Ms Hand by the jury was €248,603.60.

Nikita Hand claimed she was raped by Conor McGregor six years ago

Mr McGregor had faced an accusation that he “brutally raped and battered” Nikita Hand at a hotel in south Dublin in December 2018.

The Irish sports star previously told the court he had consensual sex with Ms Hand in a penthouse at the Beacon Hotel.

BREAKING: No comment from Conor McGregor as he leaves court to a media flurry, pic.twitter.com/eYEsferlY5 — Paul Healy (@Healyhack) November 22, 2024

Ms Hand, who is also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, lost her case against another man, James Lawrence, who she accused of assaulting her by allegedly having sex without her consent at the same hotel.

Following eight days of evidence and three days listening to closing speeches and the judge’s charge, the jury of eight women and four men spent six hours and 10 minutes deliberating before returning with its verdict.

Mr McGregor shook his head after the jury read out that Ms Hand had won her case against him.

Mr McGregor was accompanied by his family, including his partner Dee Devlin, parents, sister and brother-in-law.

He sat in the back row of the court, between his partner and mother, Margaret.

Ms Hand, 35, cried and was hugged by her partner and supporters.

A number of police were in the courtroom as the verdict was delivered.

Moments before the jury returned to the courtroom to deliver the verdict, Justice Alexander Owens warned those in the court to remain calm.

Ms Hand fought back tears and was comforted by her partner as she waited for the jury to return.

Mr McGregor could be heard breathing loudly and heavily as the judge made his way into the courtroom.

“I understand the jury has a verdict,” Justice Owens said.

“I want everyone to remain calm. I want no scenes. Anyone who makes a scene will find themselves in jail.”

He also asked that some people standing in the back of the courtroom to move to the public gallery.

Ms Hand said the weeks of her civil case against Mr McGregor have been a “nightmare”.

Speaking after winning her claim against him for damages in a High Court civil case, Ms Hand said: “I would like to start off by saying I’m overwhelmed and touched by the support I have received from everybody.”

She thanked her legal team, the judge and jury, gardaí and paramedics, as well as doctors and nurses who provided her treatment and the Rape Crisis Centre.

Speaking to reporters outside the Dublin court, an emotional Ms Hand added: “I want to thank all the women and men out there who have supported me throughout this trial.

“For every person who reached out to me - a card, a letter, an email, everything - it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Thank you, I really appreciate it so much.”

Ms Hand thanked her partner and family for their support.

She said: “I want to thank my partner Gary, who has been so supportive for the last four years and has held my hand throughout his trial every day and every other day.

“I want to thank my mam and all my family and friends.

“Lastly, I want to thank my daughter Freya, who I’m most grateful for.

“She has given me so much strength and courage over the last six years throughout this nightmare to keep on pushing forward for justice.

“I want to show Freya and every other girl and boy that you can stand up for yourself if something happens to you - no matter who the person is - and justice will be served.”

Ms Hand said she hoped her case will remind victims of assault to keep “pushing forward for justice”.

She said: “I hope my story is a reminder that no matter how afraid you might be: Speak up, you have a voice and keep on fighting for justice.

“I know this has impacted not only my life, my daughter’s, my family and friends tremendously.

“It’s something that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.

“Now that justice has been served, I can now try and move on and look forward to the future with my family and friends and daughter.”

Asked if she felt vindicated following the jury’s decision, she said: “Yes, I do. Thank you.”