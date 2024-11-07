Green light for rescheduled Kneecap in Derry

A gig by Irish language rappers Kneecap has been given the green light in Derry after the council agreed on a new venue.

The Belfast hip-hop trio had initially been scheduled to play at Derry’s St Columb’s Park last Saturday.

However, the concert was delayed over issues surrounding an entertainment licence.

It emerged last month that complaints had been made by “concerned residents” over plans for Kneecap to perform at the venue in the largely unionist Waterside area of the city.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton described Kneecap as a “provocative, controversial group” while speaking on BBC Radio Foyle in October.

He said it was “not a wise idea” for the rappers to perform at St Columb’s Park.

Kneecap have referred to DUP politicians in their lyrics, including the song ‘Get Your Brits Out’, in which they jokingly describe a fictional night out with various members of the party.

Following the gig delay, plans were put in place for a concert at Derry’s Templemore Sports Complex on Saturday, November 23.

At a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council on Thursday, SDLP councillor Brian Tierney proposed a licence be granted for the rescheduled show, which was agreed.

He said he welcomed a “positive resolution” to the issue, and criticised the unionist objections to the initial concert plans.

“Young people from right across Derry and further afield are really looking forward to this concert and it’s important that we expand our musical offering and continue to attract top performers to our city,” he said.

“It’s really unfortunate that we have ended up in this position and the actions of some unionist politicians during this process has been deeply concerning. Nobody has the right to try and veto arts or cultural events because they don’t like the content, and I know that there was much upset in the local community when a mixed area was described as only belonging to one part of our community – those days are long behind us.”

He added: “Derry is a shared city where respect of each other’s culture and identity is key. I am proud of the huge amount of progress that has been made to the point where people of all traditions and none can feel confident being themselves and living their lives. This episode sought to undermine that and those responsible should reflect on their actions and words and the harm that was caused.”