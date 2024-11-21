Construction started on £5.6 million Newtownards to Bangor greenway

The first stage of the route will finish at the Somme Museum in Newtownards

Work on the ground for the new Newtownards to Bangor greenway has started.

The new greenway includes three and four metre-wide paths, pedestrian/cycle railing, fencing, lighting and planting. Construction is expected to take around 12 months.

The £5.6 million green infrastructure scheme is being funded by the Stormont Department for Infrastructure, the British government’s Levelling Up Fund and Ards and North Down Borugh Council.

The route is being progressed in two stages. The first begins at Belvedere Road, Newtownards, and largely following the former railway track to the Somme Museum on Bangor Road.

The second stage, the Somme Museum to Green Road Bangor, will pass the Ark Open Farm and then turn off-road in a north-easterly direction following the former railway line and field boundaries to Green Road, Bangor.

Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Alistair Cathcart, said: “Having secured planning permission for these sections of greenway last year, it is fantastic that we have now met all the funding requirements, have a contractor appointed and are ‘on the ground’ in terms of construction.

“We know that greenways contribute positively to local communities by bringing many health and economic benefits and we look forward to delivering these for the residents of Bangor and Newtownards very soon.”