City hall to look at providing ‘Hogmanay’ style new year’s eve celebrations for Belfast City Centre

Belfast is considering plans for its own Hogmanay as City Hall officials are looking at providing new year’s eve celebrations.

At a Belfast City Council committee meeting, elected members agreed to task officers with writing a report looking at the potential for city celebrations, after the Scottish fashion.

DUP councillor Tracy Kelly proposed the idea with backing from the SDLP’s Séamas de Faoite.

Ms Kelly said: “We seem to stop at Christmas. I feel that on new year’s eve people are looking to Belfast for something to do and somewhere to go.

“It is very evident throughout the rest of the United Kingdom that events are on in the major cities. I would propose that we bring something back, to look at new year’s eve in the city.

Mr de Faoite seconded the proposal, and said: “We have made progress on Halloween and Christmas continues to be a great success, so something around new year’s in the future would be fantastic.

“There is additional technology now, so that it doesn’t just have to be about fireworks. A lot of places have moved towards things like drone shows, which are a bit safer.”

Councillors during the meeting were discussing a report by officers on the council’s Christmas 2024 programme, and its success with the public.

The report stated that in excess of 10,500 people attended the Christmas lights switch-on at City Hall.