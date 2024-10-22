Yo Burger: Belfast street food business put up for sale

A Belfast street food-style burger restaurant has been put up for sale.

Yo Burger’s Lisburn Road venue is now on the market with a new purchaser being sought to take over the ready-made licensed eatery.

The burger business, which is part of the Wolf Inns hospitality portfolio, was originally launched in Bangor during 2020.

The concept was expanded into Belfast in the spring of 2021, taking on part of the former M&S unit on Lisburn Road.

While Yo Burger continues to operate from The Goat’s Toe venue on Bangor’s Main Street, the company is seeking to offload the Belfast outlet.

Yo Burger opened on Belfast's Lisburn Road in March 2021.

Property agents CBRE NI said: “Our client has operated the restaurant since March 2021 and built up a very successful and reputable business.

“The opportunity offers the purchaser a ready to go licensed restaurant premises with an opportunity to enhance the food and beverage revenue streams.”

The Lisburn Road premises was originally leased to Yo Burger for ten years in March 2021 at £25,000 per annum, along with a £2,103 service charge.

The burger eatery, located between Thai takeaway Camile and Spoon Street frozen yoghurt café, includes around 50 covers.

CBRE said the purchaser will be required to comply with transfer of undertakings protection of employment (TUPE) regulations, meaning all staff will transfer into the employment of a new owner following a sale.

Owned by Andrew Gedge, the Wolf Inns’ hospitality portfolio includes the Bellevue Arms in north Belfast; Romas in Newtownards; and The Ava, Hop House and The Goat’s Toe in Bangor.