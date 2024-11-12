Wireless intercom firm AES eyes further global expansion after £600,000 loan

A Cookstown based company with offices in London and Florida is aiming to strengthen its foothold in the US market and expand its global reach after receiving to a £600,000 loan from the £70 million Investment Fund for Northern Ireland.

Facilitated by Whiterock, the loan will enable Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES) Global to add to its 51 strong workforce and accelerate its next growth phase.

The company, which started as a security installation firm in 2005, now designs, manufactures and supplies intercom systems and a range of security products to the global market.

Its managing director Kyle Loughrin said: “We started with a team of three people in a back garden shed in Cookstown. Today we’ve expanded into a company with a 30,000 sq ft facility within the industrial and manufacturing hub of Mid-Ulster.

“We now have an office in Hemel Hempstead with four staff members, an office in Florida with eight staff, a representative in France, and are currently in discussions to open new offices in Australia and expand into the Far East.

“We’re proud of how far we’ve come, especially our success in the US. It is traditionally a challenging market for Northern Irish businesses.”

He added: “We take great pride in our Northern Irish roots. Our team in Florida originated from our head office in Northern Ireland, and together, we’ve built a workforce that showcases local talent on the global stage.

“Working with Whiterock to secure this funding has been a seamless experience. We first connected at a roadshow in Omagh, where their presentation truly resonated with us. From then on, they have been a constant support throughout the entire process.

This funding will enable us to meet out goals, enhance our product range, and grow at a pace that matches our ambitions. I would highly encourage anyone with similar aspirations to explore what Whiterock and the Investment Fund for Northern Ireland can offer.

“It will help elevate our business to the next level, expanding both our national and international presence, while staying true to the core values that define us as a local company.”

Whiterock investment manager, Jacob McConkey said: “The team’s expansion plans are ambitious but, with their track record and experience, they’re achievable.

“The business has built a strong brand identity and its foothold in the US market shows the depth of understanding Kyle and the management team have of their offering.”

British Business Bank director (nations and regions investment funds) Mark Sterritt added: “AES Global has already earned a stellar reputation in the wireless intercom market and we share the management team’s belief that there is a real opportunity for product diversification and market growth, and I am looking forward to their ambitions being realised over the coming years.”