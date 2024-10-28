WiB Group ‘impacts 250,000 people and provides £1m a year support to female businesses’

WiB Group chief executive Roseann Kelly (centre) with (from left) directors Denise Black (Centre of Learning), Lorraine Acheson (Women in Business), Laura Dowie (Timely Careers) and Christine White (Diversity Mark)

Building on more than two decades of delivering positive change, the Women in Business (WiB) Group has published its first annual report, calling for a renewed focus on inclusive growth to power forward Northern Ireland’s economy.

The ‘Making an Impact’ report comprises WiB Group’s four social enterprises – Women in Business, Diversity Mark, Timely Careers and Centre of Learning – and outlines the work achieved for women, inclusion and the wider Northern Ireland society.

Reaching a business community of more than 250,000 people, WiB Group now provides over £1 million a year in support of women entrepreneurs, while delivering the diversity accreditation for 200 organisations, meaning one on four people in Northern Ireland now work for an employer committed to equality, diversity and inclusion.

Roseann Kelly, chief executive of the WiB Group, said: “Working collectively towards an economy built on the pillars of inclusion and prosperity is imperative for the economy and society of Northern Ireland.

“Across our four social enterprises, the WiB Group is very much at the coal face. Together we are addressing the acute needs for bespoke support and resources for all women in the work force, raising the bar for workplace EDI policies, delivering tools and training to equip women returning to the workforce after a career break, not to mention upskilling and mentoring for management teams on all things professional development.”

Centre of Learning was launched in April this year as the fourth social enterprise within the WiB Group, focusing on advancing progress through the personal and professional development of businesswomen, with fewer than half (41%) of management roles in the UK currently held by women, according to the Chartered Management Institute.

Roseann added: “’Making an Impact’ demonstrates the breadth and depth of the work we’re doing on the ground day and daily.

“As a group we are also actively engaging with elected representatives on the issues that matter to our members and partners, such as the long-overdue childcare strategy. Strategic plans left unimplemented are just paper; we need to see action and impact.

“In launching this report, we open the door to new members and partners to get involved and collectively change workplaces for the better, helping to drive economic growth and shared success for all.

“That’s what we envision in a prosperous and inclusive economy for Northern Ireland.”