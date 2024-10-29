Why commercial property insurance is such a vital shield

Whether you own a retail shop, office space, warehouse, or manufacturing facility, your commercial property is exposed to a wide array of risks

Protecting your assets and operations is critical when running a business, and one essential safeguard companies cannot afford to overlook is commercial property insurance, which not only covers the physical structure of a property, but can also extend to essential business assets, equipment, and inventory, all of which are crucial for day-to-day operations.

Whether you own a retail shop, office space, warehouse, or manufacturing facility, your commercial property is exposed to a wide array of risks - from natural disasters to vandalism, fire, and theft.

Each of these risks has the potential to cause severe financial damage, and without adequate insurance, the business owner is left to bear the full cost of repairs or replacements. These costs can often exceed what business reserves can handle, which is where commercial property insurance becomes indispensable.

Commercial property insurance goes beyond simply covering the cost of repairing or replacing a building. It also provides protection for essential business assets, ensuring that operations can continue even after a disaster. This helps businesses avoid crippling financial losses and maintain continuity.

One critical factor often overlooked is the need for up-to-date and accurate valuations of property. While it might have a market value of £1 million, the reinstatement cost (the amount required to rebuild it from scratch) could be much higher. This discrepancy arises because reinstatement costs include not just the physical structure but also expenses such as debris removal, planning permission, architects, tradesmen, and materials, all of which add up.

This is why businesses must ensure their property insurance covers the full reinstatement cost, not just the market value. Without adequate coverage, you could face a significant financial shortfall in the event of damage.

Engaging a chartered surveyor to conduct regular valuations is crucial to ensure your insurance policy keeps pace with rising construction and labour costs.

Businesses can also safeguard against specific risks by understanding those unique to their operations and location. For instance, a property’s location can greatly influence insurance premiums, with higher rates or exclusions in high-risk areas such as flood zones or regions more susceptible to crime.

In such cases, businesses can mitigate risk by taking preventive measures—such as elevating stock, securing doors, and enhancing security systems—which may help reduce premiums over time.

It’s crucial for both property owners and tenants to be aware of any location-specific risks and work closely with their insurance brokers to ensure appropriate coverage is in place. Brokers provide invaluable advice on reducing premiums and ensuring comprehensive coverage.

If you’re a commercial tenant, remember that while landlords are responsible for insuring the physical structure of the property, tenants must secure their own business insurance to protect their assets within the building. This includes stock, equipment, and any improvements made to the leased space. Additionally, tenants should consider business interruption insurance, which covers lost income and additional expenses if the business is unable to operate due to a covered event, such as fire or flooding.

Business interruption insurance can help cover costs such as staff wages, relocation to temporary premises, and even marketing expenses to announce a new location. This type of coverage is invaluable for keeping a business afloat during a crisis and ensuring a smooth transition back to normal operations.

Jacqueline McGivern

For businesses with a physical base, preventative measures can go a long way in reducing the risk of claims and, consequently, lowering insurance premiums.

Security measures such as access control systems, CCTV, secure fencing, and regular maintenance all contribute to a lower risk profile, making it easier to negotiate better terms with insurers.