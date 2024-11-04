Who’ll be named north’s best chippy, kebab shop, cafe, pizzeria and food outlet?

A diverse range of food to go businesses across the north have been named as finalists in the inaugural 2024 NI Food to Go Awards after a series of judging and taste-testing by a 12-strong judging panel.
The awards, in association with Henderson Foodservice, will culminate at an awards ceremony in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast on Tuesday November 19, hosted by Q Radio DJ Ibe Sesay.
The awards will recognise and celebrate the excellence and variety of food to go establishments in Northern Ireland. They are the first of their kind to be professionally and independently judged in Northern Ireland and are organised by the NI Food to Go Association.
And the independent judging panel said the finalists “paint a picture of a thriving food to go scene across the region”.
Hundreds of entries from food to go business were received across 23 categories, ranging from sustainable food to go business of the year, best coffee to go, best burger to go to catering truck of the year.
Celebrating the continued growth of the industry, judges were delighted to receive the largest number of entries for newcomer of the year, showing the future of the industry is in great hands.
Due to the volume of outstanding entries, the category has been split into two further subcategories to include specialist newcomer of the year and coffee newcomer of the year.
The judging panel of industry experts was led by restaurant reviewer and food writer Joris Minne, who said “It has been a pleasure for all of us as judges to dive into the thriving food to go scene here in Northern Ireland.
“Not only has the judging panel discovered new and exciting businesses in our local communities, but we have tasted dishes inspired by flavours from the Philippines to Philadelphia, local favourites cooked extremely well and a range of exciting plates of food that are thinking outside the box. We look forward to honouring all finalists and winners on the November 19.”
Joris was joined by Irish News business editor Gary McDonald; Food NI chief executive Michele Shirlow; business editor and food columnist John Mulgrew; chef, entrepreneur and food columnist Paula McIntyre; Reach Plc journalist Sophie McLaughlin; chef Geoff Baird from the award’s title sponsor Henderson Foodservice; managing director from Evolve HR Solutions Claire Loftus; manager of Ulster University’s food and drink business department Dr Lynsey Hollywood; Emily McCorkell from Legenderry Food Group; head of sustainability at Zeus Packaging Declan Breen; and Mediahuis deputy editor in chief Martin Breen.
NI Food to Go Association chief executive Michael Henderson said “We were thrilled to receive such a significant number of entries for our first ever awards. This is an opportunity to showcase our vast array of food to go businesses across Northern Ireland.
“It is important to acknowledge the entrepreneurial flair, dedication and contribution of these businesses to the local economy. Thank you to everyone who entered and thank you to our judges for taking the time to read and taste-test all entries. We look forward to celebrating on the night.”
As well as title sponsor, Henderson Foodservice, category sponsors are Smartpay, Riada NI, Towergate Insurance, Flipdish, Délifrance, Stephens Catering Equipment, Evolve HR, Pro-Active Accounting, Eat Local, Frylite, Coca Cola Hellenic, BIOPAX, Zeus Packaging, Makro Belfast / Booker Wholesale UK and Stack Field Solutions UK.
The awards (a limited number of tickets are available at www.foodtogoawards.co.uk) will also raise funds and awareness for charity partner Friends of the Cancer Centre.
Here are the 2024 NI Food to Go Awards finalists:
- Best Asian-Pan Asian Food to Go
Bao Bun
Jimmy House
Kamakura Sushi and Ramen - Ballyhackamore
Manongs Ltd
Sinley Chinese
- Best Bakery / Patisserie to Go
68bakes
Beth’s Bakery
Brownies On The Hill
CeCe’s Cakes and Bakes
Manders global
Ollie’s Patisserie
Wee Buns
Yum Cakes
- Best Breakfast to Go
Cargo Coffee
Jose’s Deli
KAFF
Kate’s
Mac’s Pizzas Ltd
Milled Coffee House
- Best Burger to Go
7 Towers Burgers
Belfast Burger
The Chip Co.
Hillbilly’s Fried Chicken
Jose’s Deli
Monte Carlo
Sixty Nine
Steel Yard Cafe
The Crisp Shack
- Best Coffee to Go
Barista Bar Cafe
Barista Express
Buzz n’ Berry
CARGO COFFEE
Frappa Coffee
KAFF
Milled Coffee House
Wee Buns
- Best Deli Food to Go
Cafe Roo
Fitzy’s Grill
Jose’s Deli
Tasty Nosh Deli Belfast & Tasty Nosh West
Temple SPAR
The Food House
- Best Dessert
Brownies On The Hill
CC’s Sweets & Treats
Fulla Crepe
Ollie’s Patisserie
Patisserie G
Scoop and Cup
- Best Fish & Chips to Go
Browns Fish and Chips
ChipCo
Chipmongers
Codzilla
Joe’s Traditional Fish and Chips
Monte Carlo
Nemo’s
The Chip Factory
The Frying Squad
The Gourmet Grill Chippy Ltd
Best Healthy Food to Go
Buzz n’ Berry
Cafe Roo
KAFF
- Best Indian Food to Go
Asha Tandoori Indian Takeaway
Ayat Spice Ltd
Bingi’s Kitchen
Panjab Indian Restaurant
Shapla Indian Restaurant
Spice India Curry and Kebabs
The Indian Chef
Yaks Nepalese & Indian Contemporary Restaurant & Takeaway
- Best Kebab to Go
Asha Tandoori Indian Takeaway
Ayat Spice Ltd
Gyros King
Naan Doughs
Romeo’s Takeaway
Spice India Curry and Kebabs
The Shawarma
The Sphinx
- Best Mexican Food to Go
3 Amigos Deli
Bad Boyz Mexican
Bebe Adrianos Mexicanos
Taquitos
Tex-Mex
- Best Pizza to Go
Alpaca Pizza & Eats
Fairhill Pizzeria
Four Star Pizza Lisburn
Love Pizza
Phat Pizza
Pizza crew
Pizza Napoletana by belfastpizzablogger
Pizza Umami
Romeo’s Takeaway
Taste of New York Pizzeria
- Catering Truck of the Year
Browns Award Winning Fish and Chips
Cousins Catering
Craft Catering and Events
Cranes Food Truck
Fairley’s Flavours
Pizza Umami
Steel Yard Cafe
The Crisp Shack
- Food Court of the Year
Buzz n’ Berry
CastleCourt Shopping Centre
Clipper Quay Street Food Market
- Newcomer of the Year
Alpaca Pizza & Eats
Belfast Burger
Bunreal
Buzz n’ Berry
CC’s Sweets & Treats
Fitzy’s Grill
Pizza Max North Belfast
Rolys Bistro
Sixty Nine
Slice of Change
- Newcomer of the Year (specialist)
Indian Tiffins Belfast
Smoke BBQ ltd
Super Spud
Taste of Philly
The Wing Society
VR Fire & Smokehouse
- Newcomer of the Year (coffee)
Cafe Roo
Drip Belfast
Milled Coffee House
Steele Co Coffee Lab
- Street Food of the Year
Bee Eaters
Bigfoot Spuds Enniskillen
Made In Antrim
Sam Smith’s Street Food
Taquitos
The Crisp Shack
- Franchise of the Year
Chickn Lickn
ChipCo
Monte Carlo
Pizza Crew
Apache Pizza
The Pizza Co
- Sustainable Food to Go Business of the Year
7 Tower Burger
Café Roo
Fishmongers
Fitzy’s Grill
KAFF
Nemo’s
North Coast Pizza
Wee Buns
- Food Blogger of the Year
Alex Huston Eats
Fermanagh Foodie
Food Finder NI
Keeva Eats
NI Food Reviews
The Kearney’s
- Evolve HR Team Recognition Award
KAFF
Pizza Crew
Chipmongers
Spice India Curry and Kebabs