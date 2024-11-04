Who’ll be named north’s best chippy, kebab shop, cafe, pizzeria and food outlet?

A diverse range of food to go businesses across the north have been named as finalists in the inaugural 2024 NI Food to Go Awards after a series of judging and taste-testing by a 12-strong judging panel.

The awards, in association with Henderson Foodservice, will culminate at an awards ceremony in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast on Tuesday November 19, hosted by Q Radio DJ Ibe Sesay.

The awards will recognise and celebrate the excellence and variety of food to go establishments in Northern Ireland. They are the first of their kind to be professionally and independently judged in Northern Ireland and are organised by the NI Food to Go Association.

And the independent judging panel said the finalists “paint a picture of a thriving food to go scene across the region”.

Hundreds of entries from food to go business were received across 23 categories, ranging from sustainable food to go business of the year, best coffee to go, best burger to go to catering truck of the year.

Celebrating the continued growth of the industry, judges were delighted to receive the largest number of entries for newcomer of the year, showing the future of the industry is in great hands.

Due to the volume of outstanding entries, the category has been split into two further subcategories to include specialist newcomer of the year and coffee newcomer of the year.

The judging panel of industry experts was led by restaurant reviewer and food writer Joris Minne, who said “It has been a pleasure for all of us as judges to dive into the thriving food to go scene here in Northern Ireland.

The judging panel in the NI Food to Go Awards, including head judge Joris Minne and Food to Go Association chief executive Michael Henderson

“Not only has the judging panel discovered new and exciting businesses in our local communities, but we have tasted dishes inspired by flavours from the Philippines to Philadelphia, local favourites cooked extremely well and a range of exciting plates of food that are thinking outside the box. We look forward to honouring all finalists and winners on the November 19.”

Joris was joined by Irish News business editor Gary McDonald; Food NI chief executive Michele Shirlow; business editor and food columnist John Mulgrew; chef, entrepreneur and food columnist Paula McIntyre; Reach Plc journalist Sophie McLaughlin; chef Geoff Baird from the award’s title sponsor Henderson Foodservice; managing director from Evolve HR Solutions Claire Loftus; manager of Ulster University’s food and drink business department Dr Lynsey Hollywood; Emily McCorkell from Legenderry Food Group; head of sustainability at Zeus Packaging Declan Breen; and Mediahuis deputy editor in chief Martin Breen.

NI Food to Go Association chief executive Michael Henderson said “We were thrilled to receive such a significant number of entries for our first ever awards. This is an opportunity to showcase our vast array of food to go businesses across Northern Ireland.

“It is important to acknowledge the entrepreneurial flair, dedication and contribution of these businesses to the local economy. Thank you to everyone who entered and thank you to our judges for taking the time to read and taste-test all entries. We look forward to celebrating on the night.”

As well as title sponsor, Henderson Foodservice, category sponsors are Smartpay, Riada NI, Towergate Insurance, Flipdish, Délifrance, Stephens Catering Equipment, Evolve HR, Pro-Active Accounting, Eat Local, Frylite, Coca Cola Hellenic, BIOPAX, Zeus Packaging, Makro Belfast / Booker Wholesale UK and Stack Field Solutions UK.

The awards (a limited number of tickets are available at www.foodtogoawards.co.uk) will also raise funds and awareness for charity partner Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Here are the 2024 NI Food to Go Awards finalists:

Best Asian-Pan Asian Food to Go

Bao Bun

Jimmy House

Kamakura Sushi and Ramen - Ballyhackamore

Manongs Ltd

Sinley Chinese

Best Bakery / Patisserie to Go

68bakes

Beth’s Bakery

Brownies On The Hill

CeCe’s Cakes and Bakes

Manders global

Ollie’s Patisserie

Wee Buns

Yum Cakes

Best Breakfast to Go

Cargo Coffee

Jose’s Deli

KAFF

Kate’s

Mac’s Pizzas Ltd

Milled Coffee House

Best Burger to Go

7 Towers Burgers

Belfast Burger

The Chip Co.

Hillbilly’s Fried Chicken

Jose’s Deli

Monte Carlo

Sixty Nine

Steel Yard Cafe

The Crisp Shack

Best Coffee to Go

Barista Bar Cafe

Barista Express

Buzz n’ Berry

CARGO COFFEE

Frappa Coffee

KAFF

Milled Coffee House

Wee Buns

Best Deli Food to Go

Cafe Roo

Fitzy’s Grill

Jose’s Deli

Tasty Nosh Deli Belfast & Tasty Nosh West

Temple SPAR

The Food House

Best Dessert

Brownies On The Hill

CC’s Sweets & Treats

Fulla Crepe

Ollie’s Patisserie

Patisserie G

Scoop and Cup

Best Fish & Chips to Go

Browns Fish and Chips

ChipCo

Chipmongers

Codzilla

Joe’s Traditional Fish and Chips

Monte Carlo

Nemo’s

The Chip Factory

The Frying Squad

The Gourmet Grill Chippy Ltd

Best Healthy Food to Go

Buzz n’ Berry

Cafe Roo

KAFF

Best Indian Food to Go

Asha Tandoori Indian Takeaway

Ayat Spice Ltd

Bingi’s Kitchen

Panjab Indian Restaurant

Shapla Indian Restaurant

Spice India Curry and Kebabs

The Indian Chef

Yaks Nepalese & Indian Contemporary Restaurant & Takeaway

Best Kebab to Go

Asha Tandoori Indian Takeaway

Ayat Spice Ltd

Gyros King

Naan Doughs

Romeo’s Takeaway

Spice India Curry and Kebabs

The Shawarma

The Sphinx

Best Mexican Food to Go

3 Amigos Deli

Bad Boyz Mexican

Bebe Adrianos Mexicanos

Taquitos

Tex-Mex

Best Pizza to Go

Alpaca Pizza & Eats

Fairhill Pizzeria

Four Star Pizza Lisburn

Love Pizza

Phat Pizza

Pizza crew

Pizza Napoletana by belfastpizzablogger

Pizza Umami

Romeo’s Takeaway

Taste of New York Pizzeria

Catering Truck of the Year

Browns Award Winning Fish and Chips

Cousins Catering

Craft Catering and Events

Cranes Food Truck

Fairley’s Flavours

Pizza Umami

Steel Yard Cafe

The Crisp Shack

Food Court of the Year

Buzz n’ Berry

CastleCourt Shopping Centre

Clipper Quay Street Food Market

Newcomer of the Year

Alpaca Pizza & Eats

Belfast Burger

Bunreal

Buzz n’ Berry

CC’s Sweets & Treats

Fitzy’s Grill

Pizza Max North Belfast

Rolys Bistro

Sixty Nine

Slice of Change

Newcomer of the Year (specialist)

Indian Tiffins Belfast

Smoke BBQ ltd

Super Spud

Taste of Philly

The Wing Society

VR Fire & Smokehouse

Newcomer of the Year (coffee)

Cafe Roo

Drip Belfast

Milled Coffee House

Steele Co Coffee Lab

Street Food of the Year

Bee Eaters

Bigfoot Spuds Enniskillen

Made In Antrim

Sam Smith’s Street Food

Taquitos

The Crisp Shack

Franchise of the Year

Chickn Lickn

ChipCo

Monte Carlo

Pizza Crew

Apache Pizza

The Pizza Co

Sustainable Food to Go Business of the Year

7 Tower Burger

Café Roo

Fishmongers

Fitzy’s Grill

KAFF

Nemo’s

North Coast Pizza

Wee Buns

Food Blogger of the Year

Alex Huston Eats

Fermanagh Foodie

Food Finder NI

Keeva Eats

NI Food Reviews

The Kearney’s

Evolve HR Team Recognition Award

KAFF

Pizza Crew

Chipmongers

Spice India Curry and Kebabs