Where are the most expensive properties in Northern Ireland?

The latest Northern Ireland House Price Index shows that properties rose by 2.8% over the last quarter and by 6.2% over the year

The average price of a home in the north increased by 2.8% in the third quarter of 2024, official figures reveal.

The Northern Ireland House Price Index, which is seen as the most accurate barometer of the region’s residential property market, shows that the average price for a house stands at £190,553, which is 6.2% higher than at the same point in 2023.

By council area, the most expensive homes are in Lisburn and Castlereagh (average price £222,496), while at the other end of the scale the most affordable properties are in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (average £169,407).

The latest housing market data, compiled by Land & Property Services (LPS) and the north’s official statistics body Nisra, is based on sales recorded by HMRC during the quarter, and the regional House Price Index is now 71.8% higher than in the first quarter of 2015.

During the July-September quarter, some 5,973 residential properties were sold in the north.

In the UK as a whole, annual house price growth accelerated to 2.9% in September, and the average property value is £292,000, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Average house prices increased in England to £309,000 (a 2.5% annual increase), in Wales to £217,000 (0.4%), and in Scotland to £198,000 (5.7%), in the 12 months to September.

The ONS figures also showed that average UK private rents increased by 8.7% in the 12 months to October. This was up from 8.4% annual price growth in September, but below a record high of 9.2% in March.

Average house price and annual change by local council area: