What will April’s minimum wage change mean for me?

QUESTION: Is it good news for everyone that we are set to see the increases to the national minimum and living wages that have been confirmed by the Government earlier this month?

ANSWER: In a move poised to impact millions, the UK government has announced a substantial increase in the national minimum wage (NMW) and national living wage (NLW), effective from April 1. This decision aims to bolster the earnings of low-paid workers amid ongoing economic challenges but has elicited mixed reactions from various sectors.

The key changes are that the NLW for workers aged 21 and over will rise by 6.7%, from £11.44 to £12.21 per hour. This adjustment translates to an approximate annual increase of £1,400 for full-time employees.

Those classified as younger workers, aged 18 to 20 will experience a significant 16.3% wage hike, with hourly rates increasing from £8.60 to £10. This change equates to an additional £2,500 annually for those in full-time roles.

Apprentices will see the minimum hourly wage boost by 18%, rising from £6.40 to £7.55.

The primary beneficiaries of these wage increases are the over three million workers currently earning the minimum wage. The uplift is anticipated to enhance living standards, providing much-needed financial relief amid the rising cost of living. Notably, younger workers and apprentices stand to gain substantially from the higher percentage increases allocated to their pay brackets.

Despite the benefits to workers, the wage hike presents significant challenges for businesses, particularly in sectors with high concentrations of minimum wage employees.

In the retail sector, the British Retail Consortium has warned that the combined effect of increased wages, higher national insurance contributions, and other fiscal measures will add approximately £7 billion in costs for retailers next year.

Concerns have been expressed in the hospitality industry that the wage increases, coupled with higher national insurance contributions, will lead to increased operational costs. These added expenses are likely to result in price hikes for customers and could necessitate job cuts or reduced staff hours to maintain financial viability.

Owners of small enterprises have highlighted the struggle to absorb rising labour costs. One business owner remarked: “Politicians don’t live in the real world. They don’t understand the impact this will have on us”, underscoring the disconnect between policy decisions and the operational realities faced by small business owners.

Analysts caution that the increased labour costs may lead businesses to implement measures such as reducing staff hours, delaying investments, or increasing prices for goods and services. A recent report suggests that the combination of higher national insurance contributions and the minimum wage increase could result in up to 150,000 job losses, primarily affecting lower-paid workers.

Shane Martin

Furthermore, the Bank of England faces a complex scenario as it balances the need to control inflation with the potential economic slowdown resulting from increased business costs. The interplay between higher wages, potential price increases, and fiscal policies will be critical factors influencing future monetary decisions.

The forthcoming increases in the national minimum wage and national living wage represent a significant effort to improve the earnings of low-paid workers across the UK. While the policy is set to enhance living standards for millions, it also presents substantial challenges for businesses, particularly in labour-intensive sectors. The full impact of these changes will unfold in the coming months, as industries adapt to the evolving economic landscape.

Shane Martin (shane.martin@aabgroup.com) is tax director at AAB Group Accountants (www.aabgroup.com). The advice in this column is specific to the facts surrounding the question posed. Neither The Irish News nor the contributors accept any liability for any direct or indirect loss arising from any reliance placed on replies.