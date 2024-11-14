Weev acquire electric vehicle charging division of renewable energy firm Everun

Belfast-based electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure start-up Weev has acquired the EV division of renewable energy firm Everun.

The company, launched just over two years ago, said it taken over the public and workplace EV charging network and customer base of Everun.

The energy firm said the sale will drive its ambitions to grow in the wind sector.

Everun’s directors, Colm McClean and Jonny Barr, have also launched their own electricity supply company, Share Energy.

Weev, which was launched in April 2022 by B4B Telecoms founder Thomas O’Hagan and Fibrus founder Dominic Kearns, has emerged as one of the fastest growing firms in the EV charging sector.

“When the opportunity came up to acquire additional charging points and add to our ever-growing customer base, we jumped at it,” said Weev chief executive, Philip Rainey,

“Everun is a trailblazer in energy management solutions and with so much development across the UK for wind farms, it made sense for them to look at a right-fit partner they could carve off their charging point network to, allowing them to focus on their specialist sectors.”

Everun’s managing director, Michael Thompson, said: “While electric vehicle solutions has been a successful part of the Everun business for the past few years, we made a decision to focus our efforts on core competencies in onshore wind and energy engineering, and our ongoing expansion across Ireland and Scotland.

“This sector is primed for growth as the UK looks to meet its 2030 obligations on renewable energy sources.”