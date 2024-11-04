We must embrace decarbonisation and the circular economy

In a standard demolition process, only 1% of materials are reused, so there is huge potential to drive this forward and reuse valuable resources and materials in new developments and regeneration projects

We know that the built environment plays a significant part in our climate emergency. Globally, all construction and building operations, account for 40% of emissions, and in Northern Ireland, heating buildings alone is 38% of emissions.

As we face up to the challenge of delivering net zero by 2050, surveying professionals will be at the heart of achieving this target. In our move towards achieving net zero we must put decarbonisation and creating a circular economy at the forefront of decision making.

I was delighted to attend the recent Rics conference in Northern Ireland. The overarching theme of the day was the evolving landscape – conquering challenges together. Ultimately this led to conversations on how we - as custodians of the built environment - can work together to address and tackle the challenges that the sector is facing.

These challenges will not just be about decarbonising the energy supply, and the infrastructure development required for that. It is also about reducing the carbon footprint of existing buildings.

In order to do so, we need carbon measurement to become common practice. For new developments we must understand and reduce the carbon footprint from drawing board to deconstruction, and Rics’ updated whole life carbon assessment (WLCA) standard sets out how to do this.

Retrofitting will also be key to making Northern Ireland’s buildings less carbon intensive and less costly to run, and our residential retrofit standard, which is effective from the end of October, is key to supporting professionals to deliver this. It provides framework for Rics members to provide guidance and advice on retrofit options in homes, in turn supporting efforts to decarbonise the residential property sector.

Retrofitting and decarbonisation come hand in hand. So, with these two guides working together, industry professionals have the tools to provide advice and guidance to influence on sustainability in the built environment.

Contributing towards a circular economy is also a key driver in promoting sustainability. The circular economy is paramount in preserving our natural resources. In a standard demolition process, only 1% of materials are reused, so there is huge potential to drive this forward and reuse valuable resources and materials in new developments and regeneration projects.

By reusing and recovering construction materials, we can preserve our natural resources, and divert more waste from landfill, and also boost economic growth.

Tina Paillet is president of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) and also chief executive and co-founder of Circotrade

Northern Ireland has a rich heritage, and a community of surveyors that are ready to face our climate crisis head on. Rics is committed to equipping these professionals with the tools and resources to adapt, upskill and respond to the challenges and opportunities that sustainability poses.