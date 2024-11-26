VAVA co-founder to exit influencer marketing agency

One of the co-founders of Belfast-based influencer marketing agency VAVA has taken sole control of the business.

Chloe Henning has assumed full ownership following the exit of fellow co-founder Francesca Morelli.

Set-up in 2020, the marketing agency helps social media influencers get paid for promoting products, businesses and creative campaigns.

Francesca Morelli (28), who helped launch the business with a £500 investment, said she plans to take a career break to spend time travelling.

“Founding and growing VAVA Influence has been an incredible journey, and I am immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together.

“Chloe has been a vital part of that success, and I know that the agency will flourish under her leadership.”

The new sole owner added: “Francesca and I built this business on collaboration and creativity, and I’m committed to upholding those values as we enter this exciting new chapter.

“Our focus remains on empowering brands and influencers alike, helping them connect in meaningful ways to drive growth and impact.”