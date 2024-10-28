Utility Regulator launches energy charter to support north’s small businesses over winter

Pictured with supplier representatives at the launch of Northern Ireland’s Consumer Energy Charters are (front from left) Karen Smyth, director of infrastructure and sustainability at the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland; Angus Kerr, director of climate change at the Department for Communities; John French, chief executive at the Utility Regulator; Barbara Cantley, director of consumer protection and enforcement at the Utility Regulator; and Barry Rooney, head of consumers and community energy at the Department for the Economy

The Utility Regulator has launched a new energy charter which puts extra measures put in place to support small businesses across Northern Ireland this winter, with voluntary commitments to support these consumers made within the charter by gas and electricity suppliers across the region.

Measures include agreeing to discuss available options with companies who are struggling with their bills, and to engage with them before any letters referencing disconnection are issued.

The charter also includes a commitment that all correspondence issued to small business consumers will be written in a manner that is encouraging, which enables engagement, and which demonstrates an openness to providing assistance.

The inaugural Small Business Energy Charter coincides with the Utility Regulator also reintroducing its third annual Domestic Consumer Energy Charter to support households.

The development of the charters is a collaborative project led by the Utility Regulator in partnership with gas and electricity suppliers, the Consumer Council, and the Stormont departments for Communities and Economy.

John French, chief executive at the Utility Regulator, says: “Consumer protection lies at the very heart of our work. We understand that many domestic consumers across Northern Ireland are still struggling to pay their energy costs, and we know that in the non-domestic sector, small businesses are particularly vulnerable to high energy prices.

Although energy prices are lower than last winter, they are still higher than they were pre-pandemic (Steve Parsons/PA)

“With this in mind, we have introduced a new Small Business Energy Charter for this winter and have implemented our Domestic Consumer Energy Charter for a third year.

“We hope that small businesses will be reassured by these new measures and would urge any consumer who is struggling to reach out and avail of this extra support offered by suppliers.”

The commitments outlined in Northern Ireland’s Consumer Energy Charters will be in place from November 1 until March 31.

Karen Smyth, director of infrastructure and sustainability at the NI Consumer Council, added: “Things are still tough for consumers. Although energy prices are lower than last winter, they are still higher than they were pre-pandemic.

“We are grateful to the local energy suppliers who have voluntarily agreed to offer extra support this winter and would urge any consumer who is struggling to pay their energy bills to reach out to their supplier.

“We will liaise with suppliers to ensure commitments are delivered and will continue to work closely with the Utility Regulator to enhance consumer protection.”