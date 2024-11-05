Union anger as Stena Line set to cut 110 from workforce

Stena Line is proposing to cut 80 employees and 30 consultants from its workforce, though hasn't said yet if any Irish Sea routes will be impacted

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has written to ferry firm Stena Line demanding an urgent meeting about the company’s plans to make up to 110 redundancies from its workforce.

It follows the carrier’s Irish Sea head Paul Grant internally forwarding an email on Monday, originating from Stena Line chief executive Niclas Mårtensson, confirming that the Swedish-owned business was launching a programme to future proof the company.

A review carried out over a number of months by Stena Line focused on how to secure its core business and use its resources effectively, and found that the company’s current set-up was “too big and expensive” in relation to its revenue.

The notification suggested that 80 employees and another 30 consultants would be laid off.

Paul Grant, who is head of Stena’s Belfast-based Irish Sea North region, forwarded an email to staff on Monday, originating in Gothenburg, which said the company was making redundancies

However, there is no indication yet as to where the axe will fall (Gothenburg-based Stena Line has 6,300 employees and a turnover of about £1.8 billion), or if any Irish Sea routes will be impacted.

The TSSA said it is “hugely disappointed” that Stena announced the redundancies publicly without notifying the union beforehand.

TSSA general secretary Maryam Eslamdoust said: “Our members are shocked by this news and outraged that Stena has chosen to ignore the normal industrial relations processes.

“Stena must meet with us urgently to clarify who is at risk of redundancy and ensure we understand any potential impact on our members.”

The email, which originated in Gothenburg and was then forwarded via the company’s intranet, said: “High inflation and increased ticket prices due to the introduction of the European Emission Trading Scheme (ETS), have decreased the purchasing power of Stena Line’s passengers and freight customers. This has led to a slowdown in volumes for our travel and freight businesses.

“Additionally, the company foresees the need of substantial investments into the energy transition to alternatives fuels in the coming years as well as investments in digital solutions to cater for customer needs.

“A review of the current organisation has resulted in the launch of a programme to future proof Stena Line which includes the decision to reduce the workforce with around 80 employees as well as 30 consultants, subject to union consultations. The redundancies will mainly affect support functions across the company’s regions.”

Mr Mårtensson told staff: “It is with a heavy heart that we have taken this decision

“As one of the world’s largest ferry companies, with 40 ships in 10 countries, we have major sustainability challenges ahead of us, and this programme is necessary if we are to be able to tackle those challenges and implement the necessary future investments.”