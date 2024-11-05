Two global fashion brands set up shop in Boulevard

Pictured at the Boulevard are the scheme's marketing manager Lesley Poots (right) with Angela Taylor, store manager at Police, and Imran Liaquat, UK retail director at Police

Two major new fashion brands have taken tenancies at the Boulevard retail destination in Banbridge, following a record-breaking sales period at the scheme.

The Boulevard is set to be home for the first Castore store in Northern Ireland and the first Police on the island of Ireland, taking 1,054sq ft and 1,136sq ft units respectively.

Castore and Police will be joining an already strong offering of luxury clothing and sportswear brands at the Boulevard, which recorded its best summer ever, with a 19% increase in sales and 5% growth in footfall compared to 2023.

Police has a presence in more than 80 countries across all major cities in the Middle East, China and Europe, and is known for its high-profile brand ambassadors such as Bruce Willis, George Clooney, David Beckham, Neymar JR and currently Lewis Hamilton.

Founded in Liverpool by former athlete brothers Tom and Phil Beahon, Castore will continue to push the limits of hybrid apparel and offer high-quality performance sportswear to customers.

The current official supplier of multiple football teams such as Ireland and Rangers, rugby clubs Ulster and Harlequins, McLaren Formula 1 and England Cricket, Castore joins a top line-out of sports and leisurewear brands such as Under Armour, Nike, Asics and Adidas at The Boulevard.

Paul McCann, asset manager at Boulevard managers Lotus Property, said: “The Boulevard is consistently breaking its own sales and footfall figures year-on-year and by welcoming both Police and Castore to the scheme, we are on track to finish 2024 as our strongest on record.

“Having unique stores that shoppers can’t find elsewhere is one of the things that sets us apart at the Boulevard and drives our footfall and so we are delighted to continue that trend and become home to two more ‘first’ brands.”

Imran Liaquat, UK retail director at Police, said: “With the Boulevard’s strong customer base, attracting both locals and tourists and diverse range of stores and entertainment outlets, it is the perfect location for us to open our first store in Ireland.

“Northern Ireland has a growing population of fashion-conscious men, particularly young professionals and urban dwellers and our collection can cater for this demand, offering something unique.

“The Boulevard is seeing significant economic growth, with shoppers increasingly drawn to premium and niche brands, and we look forward to meeting our new customers.”

Danny Grimshaw, head of retail at Castore added: “We’re thrilled to continue our growth trajectory by opening our first store in Northern Ireland at the Boulevard.

“Operating alongside other premium sportswear brands places us among the right customer base to grow our presence in a new market. We can’t wait to welcome new customers through our doors and become part of the Boulevard family.”