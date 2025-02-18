TUI to launch direct flights to the Dominican Republic from Belfast International in 2026

Holiday airliner TUI will operate a Boeing 787 Dreamliner between Belfast International and Dominican Republic in the summer of 2026.

Holiday airliner TUI has announced plans to operate a limited run of direct flights to the Dominican Republic from Belfast International Airport in the summer of 2026.

Four departures are planned from June 2026, with TUI flying its own Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft to Punta Cana.

The service is scheduled to operate every Saturday from June 20 2026 for four weeks.

The announcement comes after TUI last year announced plans to operate direct flights from Belfast International to Cancun, starting from June 2025.

TUI’s holiday routes from the Co Antrim airport include Bourgas, Corfu, Gran Canaria, Ibiza, Lanzarote, Minorca, Malaga, Palma, Reus, Rhodes and Tenerife.

“We are delighted to offer our customers in Northern Ireland the opportunity to experience the Dominican Republic with our new direct flights from Belfast next summer,” said Craig Morgan, Head of Ireland for TUI.

“This is the only direct flight available from Belfast to Dominican Republic and it will open up an exciting range of hotels and unique holiday experiences for Northern Ireland’s holidaymakers to enjoy in the breath-taking Dominican Republic.”

Welcoming the new route, Belfast International Airport chief executive Dan Owens, said: “The Dominican Republic is a must-see destination for any traveller, and we are thrilled that TUI is introducing this new direct route to Punta Cana International Airport.

“This route is a welcome addition to the TUI network and part of our commitment to develop direct routes for travellers direct from their local airport.”