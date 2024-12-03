Troubled Balmoral golf club agrees to sell its course for housing

The 149 acre Newgrove Estate in Drumbo has been earmarked as the new location for Balmoral Golf Club

The cash-strapped Balmoral Golf Club is to move from its current base on Belfast’s Lisburn Road to a plush new 149-acre championship course on the Ballylesson Road in Drumbo.

It follows a members’ resolution being carried by “an overwhelming majority” at an extraordinary general meeting, which had been called following months of financial uncertainty at the club, which has been in existence and on its current site since 1914.

After that special meeting, it emerged that Balmoral Golf Club will enter into a partnership with the Dublin-based Merrion Property Group.

Under the terms of the arrangement, Balmoral will vacate its 75-acre site and make the move four miles away to a new 18-hole course, which will be designed by former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, complete with clubhouse.

And it is understood that the club - which just weeks ago was on the verge of administration and which even asked its 450-strong membership to bail it out with a £1,000 “gift” to stave off collapse - will also benefit from a financial add-on running to around £4 million.

That will ensure its financial stability until it eventually makes the move to Drumbo.

In the meantime, Balmoral Golf Club will continue on its present site, probably for the next three to five years.

Club captain Michael Ewings said: “I am absolutely delighted with the decision made by the membership to secure the future of Balmoral Golf Club for generations to come.

“Balmoral has a proud history and a very loyal membership, and we look forward to an exciting venture on our new and modern facility.”

That history includes its association with Fred Daly MBE, who held the distinction of being the first Irishman to win the Open Championship.

It also has the distinction of producing four Ryder Cup players in the persons of Fred Daly, Norman Drew, Eddie Polland and David Feherty.

Balmoral Golf Club in Belfast is set to relocate within the next three to five years. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

But while the relocation proposal by Merrion - which is planning to build hundreds of houses on the current Balmoral course - has staved off the club’s current financial woes for now, the Irish News understands the decision has not been met with universal approval by the membership.

One long standing member, speaking to the Irish News on the condition of anonymity, says that while not dead set against the Merrion deal, he doesn’t appreciate being rushed into an extremely important decision “especially when it is pitched as the only option and there appear to be alternatives available”.

He said that before November the vast majority of members did not realise the dire financial situation Balmoral faced.

“Members were left with less than 30 days to absorb a significant amount of information relating to our horrific financial position and the limited options available to us. There was absolutely no prior warning about this.

“Something is fundamentally wrong in how the gravity of this situation was not conveyed to membership in the weeks or months leading up to a meeting held on November 4.

“Would those on Council, who were in possession of the full facts relating to our deteriorating financial situation, say that they conveyed those facts to members in a timely and transparent fashion?

“Irrespective of how we reached this cataclysmic financial position, it would appear that members were knowingly kept in the dark. Council surely have a duty of care to the members they serve to keep them apprised of any existential threat to their club. This clearly didn’t happen.”

The member also told the Irish News that, despite being told numerous times that the Merrion deal was the only option available, he claims he knew of at least two other offers, but insisted members were not given the chance to consider either of them.

He claimed one of those offers was from an individual (who he names) to purchase the Balmoral debt as an investment for his family, and take the interest payments as his return, with a commitment not to interfere with the running of the club.

The source told the Irish News: “This man entered into a similar agreement with another golf club three years ago and has a track record of honouring his word in a very similar situation. That golf club is still going strong today and his financial injection gave them the opportunity to turn the business around.

“I know that some of the Balmoral council were aware of this offer, but for whatever reason they chose to dismiss it and not bring it to members’ attention. Why was this offer not brought to membership?”

The Irish News has approached Balmoral Golf Club for a comment.