Titanic Distillers look to new markets after securing £5m equity investment from Whiterock

L-R: Peter Lavery of Titanic Distillers with David McCurley, director of Whiterock; Sara McCrea, investment manager, Whiterock; and Stephen Symington, CEO of Titanic Distillers.

Titanic Distillers has confirmed plans to ramp up its international presence after securing £5 million in equity investment from Belfast-based fund manager Whiterock Finance.

Opened in the historic Thompson Dock during 2023 as Belfast’s first working whiskey distillery for almost 90 years, Titanic Distillers said the cash injection is helping it expand its sales team, drive growth in new geographic markets and establish key distribution channels.

The spirit-maker’s portfolio includes premium blended and pot still Irish whiskey, along with its own Irish vodka, distilled from sugar beet by head distiller Damien Rafferty.

Peter Lavery, Stephen Symington and Richard Irwin originally invested around £8 million establishing the whiskey venture in the listed Thompson pump house in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.

The trio availed of debt funding from Whiterock in 2022 to support the fit-out and launch of the distillery.

Thompson Dock in Belfast's historic Titanic Quarter.

The latest funding package is comprised of equity investment from Whiterock’s Growth Capital Fund.

Former Diageo Ireland commercial director Colin Green and JC Rice, former head of sales for Tennent’s NI, are among the recent additions to the Titanic Distillers’ team.

Despite the headwinds in the global markets over potential new US tariffs, Titanic Distillers expect to formally establish its US team in the coming months, including the appointment of a chief revenue officer, with the initial focus on New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, before targeting the rest of the country.

The company also plans to increase its visibility and sales in the travel retail segment of the market through new partnerships with duty free specialists, and to build on existing success in European markets such as France and Germany by targeting neighbouring countries such as Belgium and Poland.

“This equity investment will help fund the next phase of growth for Titanic Distillers,” said chief executive Stephen Symington.

Titanic Distillers director Peter Lavery (right) discusses the whiskey-making process with head distiller Damien Rafferty.

“It has already enabled us to bring unrivalled expertise into our team in the shape of Colin and JC, who will drive our sales in new and existing markets.”

David McCurley is part of the local ownership team at Whiterock, which has been operating for more than ten years in the north.

To date, it has deployed in excess of £130m, which has leveraged over £100m of further investment from other funders.

“Over the past few years Titanic Distillers has successfully established its brand in both the drinks and tourism industry here in Belfast, achieving impressive growth,” he said.

“It is positive to see the hard work and dedication of the team paying off and we look forward to supporting the company’s plans to enter new markets.”