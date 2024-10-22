Time for attention to turn to our night-time economy

The night-time economy is a cornerstone of Northern Ireland’s identity, attracting millions of visitors each year and significantly contributing to the local and national economy

The news that the Department of Economy is to commission research into the importance of Northern Ireland’s night-time economy is an encouraging first step towards the Executive seriously tackling an issue that we have been raising for years now.

Our night-time economy is suffering due to a number of issues. We don’t have enough taxis, in part due to a new theory test that results in hight failure rates. We’ve even seen Belfast City Council have requested funding for a night-time public transport service from the Department for Infrastructure, only to be knocked back in August of this year.

These issues are felt right across Northern Ireland, as highlighted in Derry by local councillor Grace Uí Niallais when she described it as a “ghost town” earlier this year.

Not that we need proof, as it’s clear to be seen. But with research showing 47% of hospitality businesses have seen footfall drop in the night-time economy and 15% of hospitality businesses reducing late night opening, it’s obvious to everybody involved – from operators to customers – that something needs to be done to halt this slide.

The night-time economy is a cornerstone of Northern Ireland’s identity, attracting millions of visitors each year and significantly contributing to the local and national economy. The hospitality sector generates over £2 billion annually, with hospitality as a whole accounting for two-thirds of all tourism spend. This vital industry also employs over 70,000 people across the country, providing jobs and opportunities to communities both urban and rural.

We have a responsibility to support the thousands of businesses and workers who contribute to this sector and ensure that Northern Ireland’s night-time economy thrives in the face of future challenges.

As a region with such an important and celebrated night-life – from world-renowned music venues and theatres to pubs and restaurants steeped in local history – it is essential that we create a platform to champion, safeguard, and enhance this rich cultural tapestry.

In what you might call synergy, the Northern Ireland Night-Time Commission has been launched recently to do just that and to support the vibrant night-life across the region. This new Commission seeks to advocate for businesses, promote the importance of the night-time economy, and influence critical policy changes via detailed analysis to ensure its continued growth and success.

We welcome the fact that the Executive will also be performing its own research. We look forward to comparing and contrasting our own research and to using both sets as an evidence base from which we can co-design solutions to all the problems affecting our night-time economy, not just transport ones.