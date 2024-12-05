‘There’s no Guinness shortage here’ publicans assure drinkers

Guinness maker Diageo says it is limiting keg supplies in the lead-up to Christmas. But pubs in the north insist they'll not be impacted

Publicans in the north have been quick to re-assure drinkers that there’ll be no Guinness shortage this Christmas.

It follows a warning by its maker Diageo that the amount of Guinness pubs can buy during the festive season will be limited following an unprecedented leap in demand in recent weeks.

The drinks giant said the number of kegs hostelries can order is currently being “managed”, which has reportedly sparked some panic buying.

A Diageo spokesman said: “Over the past month we have seen exceptional consumer demand for Guinness in Great Britain.

“We have maximised supply and we are working proactively with our customers to manage the distribution to trade as efficiently as possible.”

But one publican who spoke to the Irish News insisted the restrictions are unlikely to apply in Northern Ireland.

He said: “I’ve already my Christmas order in with my suppliers and there’s no indication there’ll be a problem.

“My understanding is that this issue is solely impacting pubs in Britain, so you’ll get your Guinness okay!”

Guinness sales have recently been bucking market trends, according to data from food and drinks industry research firm CGA.

While overall beer drinking was slightly down between July and October, the volume of Guinness consumed from kegs was up more than fifth.

Guinness production is currently still centred on the historic St James’s Gate brewery in Dublin, while a second brewery is under construction in County Kildare.

Meanwhile no and low-alcohol beers are soaring in popularity as 86% of pubs offer the alternative to become “even more inclusive”, figures from the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) show.

Pubs are expected to sell a record 140 million pints of low and no-alcohol beer across the UK this year, up from more than 120 million last year, or 12% of all sales for that year alone and up by 14% on 2022.

Guinness production is currently still centred on the historic St James's Gate brewery in Dublin

Among the 86% of pubs now serving no and low-alcohol beer, 8% are serving it on draught, up from just 2% in 2019.

The increasing range of options for drinkers means the pub is “even more inclusive and welcoming than ever before this festive season”, the BBPA said.

It is calling on the Government to align existing no and low thresholds with that of other countries, to help drive sales and boost the economy.

In the UK, the existing threshold for “alcohol free” is 0.05% ABV (alcohol by volume), when it can be 0.5% ABV in other nations.

Aligning the thresholds would provide a level of fairness for UK brewers, the BBPA said.

BBPA chief executive Emma McClarkin said: “Whether someone is choosing moderation, keeping pace with many Christmas festivities, or just doesn’t drink alcohol, these sales show brewers and pubs are catering to all.

“With the popularity of no and low increasing, we stand ready to support the Government in taking the necessary steps to align our no and low-alcohol descriptors with other markets.

“This important move would allow the category to continue to flourish, benefit the consumer, and allow the pub to continue being a home away from home.”