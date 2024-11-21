The Mortgage Shop expands with launch of flagship city centre branch

Belfast Chamber president Gavin Annon with Siobhan McAleer and Philip Strong from The Mortgage Shop and interior designer James Fairley

The Mortgage Shop has opened a flagship branch on Belfast’s Wellington Place with the aim of creating a convenient city location for its customers and a central location for its business operations.

And as part of the expansion, it plans to create a further 25 jobs within the next year.

Established in 1992 by Siobhan McAleer, The Mortgage Shop has grown to become one of the north’s leading mortgage brokers, with 33 regional branches.

The business operates an office-owned franchise network and has recently also expanded its services into Britain.

The new premises were officially opened by James Fairley, interior designer and judge of BBC Northern Ireland’s ‘House of the Year’ series, and Belfast Chamber president Gavin Annon.

Owner Ms McAleer said: “Opening this flagship branch in the heart of Belfast city centre is an important development and great news for our customers, team and partners.

“Having such a central location not only gives customers a convenient, easy to access place to meet with our advisers, it also positions us near our major banking and lending partners in the city.

“We support a broad range of customers, from first time or co-ownership buyers to people remortgaging, purchasing an investment property or building a new home.

“Our breadth and depth of knowledge, combined with our relationships with banks and lenders, allow us to offer impartial advice that ultimately saves buyers time and money.

“We look forward to this exciting next phase for The Mortgage Shop and helping even more people in Northern Ireland on their property journey.”

Mr Annon added: “It’s fantastic to see The Mortgage Shop opening on Wellington Place, driving further footfall and activity within the city centre.

“Successful businesses having a city centre premise is simply good news for Belfast and we wish the business well in its new location.”