The important work of transforming our economy begins now

Launching the SME Big Breakfast briefing at the Glenavon Hotel in Cookstown on March 6 are (from left) Mid South West Region governance steering group chair Kevin Savage; Ben Craig from CarbonFit; and Abigail McConville, executive director at Simplyfruit

While the Mid South West Region (MSW) hit the headlines in 2024 with its Growth Deal earning a mention from the Chancellor in the autumn budget, it is 2025 that will prove to be a critical, if quieter, phase for the deal’s progress and pursuit of other economic opportunities.

This year, the focus shifts to laying the groundwork for major projects across decarbonisation, innovation, tourism, regeneration and infrastructure within our three council areas.

Amid last year’s spotlight on our Growth Deal, we were already making strides to support decarbonisation by local businesses. The launch of the MSW Net Zero Transformation Programme funded by Innovate UK was a significant milestone, aimed at helping 90 SMEs develop actionable carbon reduction plans.

The support available through this initiative is delivered on behalf of the councils by Carbonfit, a team of chartered engineers with over 20 years of experience.

Using bespoke software, they work directly with businesses to fast-track their journeys toward net zero. This process simplifies the path forward, equipping businesses with actionable insights and a roadmap for meaningful change. Many participants have found the expert support invaluable in navigating what can often seem like a daunting process.

This year the programme has scope to assist 50 businesses in the advanced manufacturing and engineering, agrifood, and construction sectors.

One of the stand-out features of the MSW Net Zero Transformation Programme is the hands-on expertise provided. Participants benefit from tailored guidance, starting with a clear analysis of their carbon footprint through detailed audits.

The audits assess current emissions and set reduction targets for both short and long-term goals. Initially, businesses focus on Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, which include direct emissions and energy use, with reduction goals typically spanning five to ten years. Over the longer term, businesses set targets for Scope 3 emissions, addressing supply chain impacts to align with the global 1.5°C pathway.

Developing a net zero plan is a strategic advantage for any business. According to the British Chamber of Commerce, only 11% of surveyed businesses have completed carbon reduction plans. By creating one, businesses gain a competitive edge and position themselves as leaders in their industries.

Additional benefits include meeting growing ESG requirements in tenders and contracts, responding to evolving customer priorities, reducing energy use and operational expenses, demonstrating commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability, and staying ahead of government mandates and policy shifts.

Mid South West Region (MSW) programme director Paul Donnelly

As we embark on this critical phase, the MSW Region reaffirms its commitment to building a sustainable, innovative, and resilient economy. The time for business to act is now, seize the chance to lead in sustainability while driving growth and resilience for the future.