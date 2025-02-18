The importance of reviewing your insurance policies

If disaster strikes - be it fire, flood, or theft - the shortfall in cover could cause significant financial strain and threaten business continuity

As businesses settle into 2025, many leaders are turning their focus to improving efficiency, managing costs, and addressing emerging risks. And a key area often overlooked in this process is reviewing insurance policies—an essential step in protecting operations, finances, and future growth

Insurance is designed to safeguard businesses from unexpected challenges, but as your business evolves, so do the risks you face. Whether it’s expanding into new markets, investing in new equipment, or increasing staff levels, even small changes can leave businesses exposed if policies are not updated.

Failing to review insurance regularly can result in under-insurance, inadequate coverage, or gaps that only become apparent when it’s too late.

The continued rise in material, labour, and construction costs has made regular policy reviews even more critical. For many businesses, insurance sums set just a few years ago no longer reflect the true costs of reinstatement or replacement.

If disaster strikes - be it fire, flood, or theft -the shortfall in cover could cause significant financial strain and threaten business continuity.

Emerging risks also demand attention. Businesses are increasingly reliant on digital systems and technologies, creating new vulnerabilities.

Cyber security threats such as ransomware attacks and data breaches have become commonplace, making cyber liability insurance essential rather than optional. Similarly, with climate change driving more frequent extreme weather events, businesses must assess their resilience and ensure their property and business interruption policies remain robust.

One common misconception among business owners is assuming their policies remain adequate simply because “nothing major has changed.” In reality, most businesses experience gradual changes that increase their exposure.

New contracts, additional assets, hiring new staff, or even small operational shifts can alter your risk profile. Without a thorough review, these changes may leave you under-insured or lacking critical cover, such as directors & officers (D&O) insurance or professional indemnity policies.

Partnering with a trusted insurance broker ensures businesses are not navigating these challenges alone. An experienced broker, such as AbbeyAutoline, can conduct a detailed review of your current policies, identify gaps, and provide tailored solutions that reflect your unique risks. Beyond securing comprehensive cover, brokers bring market expertise to help businesses balance cost and protection effectively. While price is always a consideration, it should never come at the expense of adequate protection.

Starting the insurance renewal process well in advance is another critical step. Too often, businesses leave reviews until the last minute, missing opportunities to make informed decisions.

Donna Vaughan

Proactive planning allows time to assess all areas of cover, from liability and fleet insurance to business interruption and cyber protection, ensuring no stone is left unturned.

Now really is the time to review your insurance, identify risks, and ensure your policies are fit for purpose. By taking action today, you’ll not only safeguard your operations but also strengthen your resilience for the year ahead.

:: Donna Vaughan is account executive at AbbeyAutoline (www.abbeyautoline.co.uk/business-insurance)