TBC unveil accessible electric minibus at trade expo

The TBC team at the Euro Bus Expo 2024.

A Co Tyrone specialist in mobility and wheelchair accessible vehicles has unveiled its new adapted electric minibus at a trade event in Birmingham.

Donnelly Group subsidiary Taxi & Bus Conversions (TBC) said the new Ford minibus, launched at Euro Bus Expo 2024, is the result of a six-figure investment in low emission vehicles.

The minibus, which has range of almost 200 miles, was developed with Ford’s technical input.

It features quick-release seating, an electrically operated cantilever step, and options for inboard and under-floor lifts.

TBC also used the expo to exhibit a 17-seater Mercedes Sprinter accessible minibus, now compatible with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), that can cut emissions by up to 90%.

Set up by the Dungannon-based motor group in 2006, TBC adapts vehicles from factory sites in Co Tyrone and Merseyside.

“With a notable increase in demand for sustainable materials, advanced safety features, and enhanced fuel efficiency, TBC is leading the way in developing vehicle conversions that not only reduce environmental impact but meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers,” said managing director Donavon McKillen.

“Our dual offering of electric and HVO-capable vehicles represents a key milestone in TBC’s mission to provide environmentally-friendly transport solutions that enable our customers to travel safely and independently without compromising on style or comfort.”