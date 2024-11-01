Story of Belfast businesses is told by national roadshow

Every year, the Tour visits businesses across the country in the run up to Small Business Saturday

The secrets of success of some of Belfast’s most impressive small firms will be shared when the Small Business Saturday campaign’s nationwide roadshow ‘The Tour’ arrives on November 7

The Small Business Saturday Tour team will visit and feature ‘behind the scenes’ interviews with independent businesses across the region, spotlighting their creativity, entrepreneurial spirit and contributions to the local community.

‘The Tour’ is part of the official countdown to Small Business Saturday campaign - which takes place on December 7 - and celebrates small business success and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and to support businesses in their communities.

“We are extremely excited to be visiting small businesses in Belfast and all across the UK with this year’s Tour, in the lead-up to Small Business Saturday itself,” said Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday UK.

“The campaign is all about shining a light on the nation’s fantastic small firms and highlighting their huge impact across society and the economy, but especially to communities like Belfast.”

Travelling over 3,000 miles The Tour will make use of electric vehicles to reduce emissions and reflect the sustainable switches many small business owners are making, as part of their vital role in the race to net zero.

As the roadshow travels around the UK, small business owners across Belfast and the north can also take part in the campaign’s wider online programme of free business support, running throughout the autumn.

Online webinars on a range of business topics are being offered each day, as well as free one-to-one mentoring and chances for small businesses to tell their stories and network on Small Business Saturday’s social media channels.

A Small Business Happy Hour on Instagram will also take place every week, with giveaways from local businesses all over the country.

“For small businesses to realise their true potential and provide a significant boost to the UK’s economy, it’s vital they develop their skills and technology to increase productivity and growth,” said Chris Sims, BT’s managing director for small and medium enterprise.

“The Tour is a fantastic way for small businesses to get tailored insights, support, and advice around ways they can futureproof their business and ensure growth. We are excited to once again be supporting this effort through our Skills for Tomorrow programme, which has helped over one million entrepreneurs grow their small business.”

Running for over a decade in the UK, Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign, that was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010. The brand remains the principal supporter in the UK.

As part of the Tour’s Belfast visit, small business owners will also be able to attend a NetWalk, supported by BT, which will be an opportunity to step outside, meet fellow entrepreneurs, and celebrate the vibrant spirit of their community.

To follow The Tour’s journey visit @SmallBizSatUK on Instagram and head to the Small Business Saturday website to access free business support and get involved in the campaign - https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com.