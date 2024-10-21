Stone Hound: New operator announced for vacant restaurant at The Junction retail complex in Antrim

Sean McLaughlin (centre) pictured outside his latest restaurant in Antrim with The Junction's centre manager Chris Flynn (left) and Orianne O'Neill (right), operating manager for the McLaughlin's hospitality businesses.

The former Jake’s Cocktail Bar and Grill restaurant at The Junction retail outlet in Antrim is reopening under a new operator.

Sean and Geraldine McLaughlin are set to expand their growing hospitality portfolio with Stone Hound Public House & Kitchen.

It comes just over a year after the McLaughlin’s took over The Boathouse restaurant in Antrim.

Their latest new restaurant is due to open at The Junction in mid-November, five months after the previous tenants ceased trading at the venue.

In a statement posted on social media on June 17, Jake’s Cocktail Bar said the accumulation of debt during the Covid-19 lockdowns had left the business unviable.

The hospitality operator, which also ran Moe’s Grill at The Junction, said its annual rent for both venues stood at £180,000.

“Our businesses weren’t allowed to trade for two years off and on, but our landlords charged us 100% rents.

“Four years on, we simply cannot afford to pay back the rents for Jake’s, therefore our landlord have taken possession of the building.”

It’s understood Moe’s Grill closed at the retail park in early August.

The restaurants were part of the hospitality group headed by Antrim businessman Denny Clarke.

The group previously ran a version of Moe’s Grill in Magherafelt, which closed in 2022.

Sean and Geraldine McLaughlin’s hospitality interests include Kraken Fish and Chips in Portrush and the Fullerton Arms in Ballintoy.

In September 2023, the couple announced they had acquired The Boathouse in Antrim, just weeks after it ceased trading under its previous operator.

Sean McLaughlin described taking over The Junction restaurant as a dream come true.

“I have very happy memories from my days managing the restaurant almost 20 years ago and am thrilled to revive it with the Stone Hound Public House & Kitchen.”

He said the venue’s name is a tribute to the legendary tale of Lady Marian and the Wolfhound, commemorated by a stone monument in Antrim Castle Gardens.

The Stone Hound will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner for up to 120 customers, with space for private hire and a beer garden.

“Our goal is to offer a unique dining experience, using the best, locally sourced ingredients while supporting and servicing the Antrim community and beyond,” added Mr McLaughlin.

Chris Flynn, centre director at The Junction, said: “Antrim is a vibrant and growing town, and The Junction has truly evolved into a major hub for both shoppers and visitors, thanks to the significant investment in recent years.

“We welcome thousands of visitors every week, and we’re confident that The Stone Hound will be a fantastic addition to our already strong offering, bringing even more variety and a great dining experience.

“We’re eagerly anticipating its opening next month.”