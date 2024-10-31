SSE launches £4.3 million community fund to accelerate transition to net zero

First Minister Michelle O’Neil and Klair Neenan, managing director SSE Airtricity, launch the SSE Airtricity Generation Green Community Fund at Stormont

SSE Airtricity has launched a £4.3 million all-island community fund which aims to empower local communities to implement meaningful green projects that contribute to the transition to net zero.

The Generation Green Community Fund is part its commitment to customers and the communities it serves by supporting community-led sustainability projects and education for a sustainable future.

The fund recently closed a successful consultation phase which generated more than 600 submissions from individuals and organisations across the island, providing key insights on the types of sustainable initiatives that will deliver most value for communities.

By providing financial assistance to both urban and rural initiatives, SSE says it want to kick-start and support projects that focus on environmental education, sustainability, and climate action.

The fund is particularly aimed at fostering local leadership and promoting social equity, ensuring that all communities, regardless of their size or location, can contribute to Ireland’s sustainable future.

Speaking at the launch of the fund, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “This is an opportunity for communities and organisations to access support for projects aimed at helping them work towards a cleaner and sustainable energy source.

“We all have a role play, whether through education or by helping to grow green projects as organisations or as individuals.”

Klair Neenan, managing director SSE Airtricity, said: “I’m delighted the Generation Green Community Fund is now open for application, because getting to net zero is in everyone’s interest, and local communities will be at the heart of the energy transition.

“Through the consultation phase, we received substantial levels of valuable feedback, which included innovative and vibrant community initiatives from across Northern Ireland, and SSE Airtricity wants to lend our support by powering up their sustainability plans.

“We know that issues like education, biodiversity and infrastructure are big priorities for our local communities, and we understand the hurdles often faced with resourcing and funding.

“That’s why we’re delighted to invite applications for the fund, and I would really encourage schools, non-profits, and local community organisations across Northern Ireland, who are focused on sustainability, to apply for financial support and let us assist your efforts.”

Applications for the fund are now open at www.sseairtricity.com/communityfund