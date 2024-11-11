Solasta Healthcare sets sights on Banbridge with new £1.7m eye clinic

Dermot Carlin and Michael O’Gallagher from Solasta Healthcare with Paul McCann from Boulevard owners Lotus Property

A new eye clinic has been opened at the Boulevard in Banbridge in a £1.7 million investment which will create 15 jobs

Equipped with the latest cutting-edge imaging, diagnostic, surgical and lens technologies, Solasta Healthcare will specialise in cataract surgery provision.

Led by local consultant ophthalmologist Michael O’Gallagher, the clinic will provide an immediate solution to those impacted by the growing NHS waiting list for cataract surgery, with the average patient being 76 years old and forced to endure a delay of over 26 months for treatment in Northern Ireland.

The 4,500 sq ft clinic has been designed with patient accessibility in mind, which includes private access to the clinic, extensive free car parking and dedicated space for blue-badge holders.

It will offer two operating theatres, four consultation rooms, screening space and a dedicated recovery area, all equipped with the latest ophthalmic technology.

The Solasta team includes specialist surgeons, optometrists, clinic coordinators, administrators, nursing staff and patient care coordinators.

The clinic will pioneer the latest advancements in ophthalmology, serve as a national and international hub for training clinicians and support NHS cataract surgery waiting lists by catering to private insurance and self-pay patients.

Dermot Carlin, director at Solasta Healthcare said: “Our ambition is to be a leader in ophthalmology advancement while also delivering an unparalleled level of treatment and care which meets the needs of Ireland’s changing demographics.

“Our location sets us apart in terms of accessibility, patient safety and convenience. This, combined with our advanced equipment, superior lens technology and highly established team, means we will provide the best possible outcomes for those in need of cataract surgery.

Paul McCann, asset manager at Lotus Property, said: “As Northern Ireland’s premier outlet and one of the busiest retail destinations on the island of Ireland, the Boulevard is the ideal home for Solasta Healthcare.

“We’re located on the primary route connecting Belfast to Dublin, attracting cross border footfall, which will aid Solasta’s plan to operate as a service for patients from across Ireland, through the EU Cross-Border Healthcare Directive.”