Sky’s the limit for Beyond Business Travel following acquisition

Announcing the acquisition are (from left) Beyond Business Travel's Edel Doherty (consultant), Shauna Burns (managing director) and Steve Banks (chief executive)

Belfast-Dublin based corporate travel management company Beyond Business Travel is set to double the size of the business by 2030 following its acquisition by multi-award-winning global events group Human Network after a two-year process to ensure the integration would work.

The deal will see the Irish organisation - established 15 years ago by Edel Doherty - enhance its geographical footprint and service capabilities across the island of Ireland, including into the US.

With sales of £15 million, Beyond Business Travel has a client base of over 100 across a variety of sectors including film and television, manufacturing, IT and pharmaceutical.

Shauna Burns will continue in her role as managing director of Beyond Business Travel, supported by new chief executive Steve Banks, who brings 35 years of experience to the travel management industry. Edel Doherty remain as a consultant.

“Globally the market for corporate travel is valued at around $1.38 trillion in 2023 but is expected to grow to over $2 trillion by 2032,” say Shauna Burns. “So, this partnership brings immense opportunities for our ambitious expansion targets over the next few years.

“Our aim is to grow by targeting more online bookings from larger companies spending between £500,000 to £3 million annually on corporate travel.”

She added: “In a fiercely competitive market with several established big players, we see huge potential for Beyond Business Travel and are confident we can build on our current strong foothold in the marketplace.

“We are an extremely agile team that offers a personalised service to each of our clients, employing the most innovative data driven solutions to deliver efficient and competitive travel solutions that can tangibly contribute to their bottom line.”

Edel Doherty added: “The Human Network team recognised Beyond Business Travel’s acumen and potential in this sector, and we are delighted to be joining forces with them to take full advantage of the projected growth in the Irish corporate travel market initially, before moving on to the global stage.”

The brainchild of Michael Gietzen, chief execuive of the Human Network, the acquisition was the culmination of a two-year process to ensure the integration of a corporate travel division not only enhanced its service capabilities but also set a new benchmark for innovation in the travel and events sector.

New chief executive Steve Banks said: “Our united drive to spearhead transformative changes in the industry will bring substantial benefits to Beyond Business Travel clients who can expect world class, streamlined processes, innovative solutions, top-tier service and market leading products.”