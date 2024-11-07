Share Energy say its pre-pay customers can now use PayPoint terminals

PayPoint's terminals are based in 1,167 shops across the north.

Recently launched electricity supplier Share Energy has reached an agreement with PayPoint to enable pre-payment customers to top-up at its 1,167 terminals across the north.

The locally owned supplier officially went public in September, offering to share 50% of all future company profits with its customers.

Share Energy, which is owned by Colm McClean, Jonny Barr and Damian Wilson, also claims to offer the cheapest standard unit rate for domestic customers.

Mr Wilson, who is the company’s CEO, said the partnership with PayPoint will strengthen the supplier’s commitment to delivering “a seamless, customer-focused experience”.

He added: “With PayPoint’s advanced payment solutions, we are well positioned to support our rapid growth and provide our customers with reliable, convenient options that enhance their experience with us.”

Ian Ranger, head of business development at PayPoint said: “We’re proud to be supporting Share Energy through the provision of an accessible and convenient payment service for its customers.

“As we enter the colder months topping up energy meters will become an essential task for many. “Through our network of retailers in Northern Ireland we’re pleased to provide a close and easy payment solution with this partnership.

“Our network allows customers to combine daily errands at a store close to home and experience a quick and streamlined payment service.”