Seven years on, Gilford gets its petrol station back

Mona and Eric Treanor (centre) pictured with (from left) Stacey Hebborn and Danielle Martin from EuroSpar Gilford and Simon Moon from Henderson Retail at the opening of the new supermarket and fuel service station in the Co Down town

A small Co Down town with a population of less than 2,000 has finally got its supermarket and fuel service station back - after nearly seven years of travelling to other nearby towns to fill up their cars.

Mona and Eric Treanor ran a Mace shop and petrol station in Gilford from 1988 until it was closed at the start of 2018.

The family-owned Henderson Group then stepped up with plans to take over the site and create a new EuroSpar on the site in a £2 million investment.

Its proposal was originally approved in March 2018 and then February 2019 by Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Council, but was subsequently then recommended for refusal in January 2021 following a number of objections from residents.

But a Gilford Community Forum stepped in to lobby the Council, insisting there was wide support for the scheme, which it said would enhance the attractiveness of the town.

The new EuroSpar and Maxol station has opened in Gilford (Ricky Parker Photography/Ricky Parker Photography)

During planning and construction, councillors and residents said the store was “much needed” and that it “would have a real social and economic impact on the people of Gilford”.

Fast-forward more than six years, and the much-anticipated EuroSpar supermarket has finally opened its doors to the community in Gilford.

The 7,400 sq ft site features state-of-the-art supermarket, a six-pump Maxol fuel forecourt with coffee and food to go, and has provided jobs for 29 people.

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group, said the company was delighted to complete the build and open for the local community

He added: “This is a store that has been anticipated for many years, so we are thrilled to officially open the doors . Gilford has been without a service station and a local store for the community since 2018, and our new EuroSpar supermarket provides everything the area needs under one roof.

“As well as providing great ranges of local fresh foods coupled with everyday essentials for local residents, we are delighted to partner with J Hutton & Son’s Butchers and to provide Delish food-to-go and Barista Bar coffee to go services.

Interior of the new EuroSpar Gilford

“Additionally, fuel and electric vehicle charging facilities are available for our shoppers, with Gilford sitting between large towns and cities including Armagh, Banbridge and Portadown, providing high footfall in passing trade.”

The owners have prioritised convenience for shoppers with the installation of three self-scan check outs, which will sit alongside the traditional customer service tills.

Danielle Martin, who has been with Henderson Retail for 14 years, will manage the Gilford store.

She said: “We have a fantastic new team here, who many of our shoppers will recognise as they are all from the local area. They are passionate and committed to improving the area throughout our strategic community engagement activities, while providing outstanding customer service daily for our shoppers. We’re really looking forward to meeting even more of our new neighbours.”