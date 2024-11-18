Seating Matters to create 62 jobs with £3.7m factory expansion

Seating Matters is to invest £3.7 million in its Limavady and Derry manufacturing facilities as part of its expansion plan to triple turnover by 2027.

It’s expected to result in the creation of 62 new jobs over the next two years.

The manufacturing company was launched by Limavady occupational therapist Martina Tierney in 2008 in response to a lack of appropriate seating in care homes.

The company is now a globally recognised leader in therapeutic seating design and manufacturing.

It said the new facilities will be a manufacturing centre of excellence and will build upon its expertise in lean manufacturing.

“This investment supports our ambitious growth strategy to triple our turnover by 2027,” said managing director, Martin Tierney.

“With increased production capacity and over 60 new staff, we will be ready to scale rapidly and further ourselves as an award-winning exporter known for products which dramatically impact the lives of the most dependent patients in our society, and the people who care for them.

“We are growing rapidly in global markets and set our sights on further export growth in Europe, North America and Australia.

“Our deep understanding of patients' medical conditions, the caregivers needs in providing care and the latest clinical research will give us a competitive edge to do this.”

The investment plan was officially announced during a visit by Economy Minister Conor Murphy to Seating Matters’ Limavady headquarters on Monday.

“A key priority in my economic plan is building a regionally balanced economy with high-quality jobs,” he said.

“I am delighted that these new roles in the north west will offer excellent employment opportunities for the local community.

George McKinney, Invest NI’s director of technology, services and scaling said: “This investment will provide Seating Matters with the team, skills, and operational efficiencies needed to achieve its goal of tripling turnover by 2027.

“It also underscores Northern Ireland’s growing reputation as a centre of advanced engineering excellence.”