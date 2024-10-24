Sales drive up at Chinese-owned trailer-maker in Toome

Toomebridge-based SDC Trailers, the largest manufacturer of semi-trailers in Britain and Ireland, saw sales and profits increase in 2023, its latest accounts show

The Chinese-owned SDC Trailers in Toomebridge, which is the largest manufacturer of semi-trailers in Britain and Ireland, saw sales and profits drive further up again in 2023.

But the company, originally founded in 1978 in a small shed in Bellaghy, saw a drop-off in its overall staff numbers, including losing more than 40 production staff.

Accounts filed at Companies House show a 3% increase in sales from £222.6 million to £229.2 million.

Operating profit almost doubled from £8.8m to £17.1m, and on a bottom-line basis after taxes, the company retained just short of £14m (up from £8.4m a year earlier).

However, the workforce at SDC Trailers fell from 656 to 632, though the firm’s wages bill still increased, rising to £25.7m from £24m.

The highest-paid director banked a salary increase of £160,000 in 2023 (it rose from £337,000 to £497,000).

SDC’s ultimate parent company since summer 2016 has been China International Marine Containers (CIMC), the largest maker of containers in the world, which has its head office at Shenzhen in Guangdong, which is China’s most populous province and its 15th-largest by area.

Interior of the SDC Trailers manufacturing operation in Toomebridge

At the start of October the company hit a significant milestone with the production of its 20,000th trailer on the semi-automated production line at its Toome facility, which has been operational since 2018.

The Deerpark Road production facility has been pivotal in boosting SDC’s manufacturing capacity since its upgrade six years ago, and developments this year have further enhanced the site’s capabilities, including the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as state-of-the-art spray booths and a new shot blaster system.

A new logistics centre became operational at the beginning of 2024, alongside a transition from oil to LPG and the introduction of electric material handling equipment, part of an £8.6 million investment which SDV says reinforces its commitment to environmental sustainability, safety, and operational efficiency.

SDC has been manufacturing trailers for the transport and logistics industry for 46 years, producing more than 160,000 units across its four facilities in Toomebridge, Antrim, Mansfield, and Southampton.

The company is renowned for delivering customer-centred engineering and industry-first solutions, offering a range of transport applications, from curtainsiders and boxvans to platform, skeletal, machine carrier, and drawbar trailers.

SDC Trailers’ group president Paul Bratton said: “This company has always been about more than just manufacturing trailers. We’re about building long-term relationships with our customers and constantly innovating to stay ahead of the market.

“As we celebrate our 20,000th trailer milestone, we look forward to the continued evolution of our production facilities to ensure SDC Trailers can continue to meet the demands of our customers for years to come.”