Sales assistant role with MediCare Belfast, support worker with Simon Community in Armagh – make a real difference with GetGot jobs

The sales role is based at MediCare in Forestside Shopping Centre

Casual Sales Assistant, MediCare, Belfast

The successful applicant will work as a team and support the pharmacist and store manager in ensuring the store is run efficiently on a day-to-day basis.

Patient and customer satisfaction must be at the forefront of your concern. Every customer is to be treated as an individual and provided with high quality service in terms of courtesy, kindness, interest and efficiency. Please note that this role is temporary until 31st December 2024.

It is essential to be non-judgemental, supportive, trustworthy and dedicated

Accommodation & Community Support Worker, Simon Community, Armagh

As part of a team, the successful candidate must provide effective 24-hour support to clients accessing Simon Community’s services i.e. hostels, and family and remote support units.

You should have the ability to use email, internet and databases to electronically record support work, and be prepared to work evenings and weekends.

