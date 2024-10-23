Ryanair to increase frequency of City of Derry to Manchester service as airport traffic rises by 66%

Ryanair has revealed its Manchester to City of Derry Airport route is one of the best performing in its network, with a load factor of more than 90%.

Ryanair has said it will increase the frequency of flights between City of Derry Airport and Manchester this winter, describing the service as one of the best performers in its network.

The budget carrier will also retain flights to Birmingham over the winter, with its airport traffic at Derry set to increase by 66% year-on-year,

“We were 56,000 passengers through the airport in 2022 and we’re on track to hit 93,000 by the end of this year, so it’s really substantial growth,” said the airline’s head of communications, Jade Kirwin.

“The Manchester route across our network is one of our highest performers. It’s over 90% load factor, which is really, really good.”

The Manchester route will now operate six weekly flights to and from Derry over the winter months, running on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays.

Ryanair said it recently passed five million passengers at City of Derry since launching operations at the airport in 1999.

The airline said passengers on the route are generally comprised of people travelling for work, study or visiting friends and family.

“That’s why we have built the schedule in the way it is, with Monday and Friday flights,” added Ms Kirwin.

The budget carrier said while further expansion of its City of Derry operation is likely to be gradual, additional frequency is anticipated next summer.

Both the Manchester and Birmingham services are expected to be retained into next year’s summer schedule.

Ryanair’s announcement comes after Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd confirmed Stormont will provide £3 million in funding for City of Derry Airport this year, with the Department for the Economy (DfE) making plans to take responsibility for the future funding of the airport.

The airport, which is owned by Derry City and Strabane District Council, has put significant financial strain on the local authority’s resources.

DfE is already subsidising the airport’s public service obligation (PSO) route to London Heathrow with £1.018m for the 2024/25 financial year, with the Department for Transport in London contributing the same.

The Derry to London PSO route has been in place since 2017.

City of Derry Airport’s managing director, Steve Frazer said: “We are thrilled to have Ryanair providing much needed air connectivity from the ‘Gateway of the Northwest’ and Birmingham and Manchester for travellers across the region this winter.

“Passengers will benefit from a new Ryanair Birmingham service on a Monday, in addition to the existing Saturday service.

“This will be ideal for business travellers departing at the start of the week and returning at the weekend, as well as students who regularly commute, whilst offering leisure passengers a convenient weekend break.

“Ryanair’s Manchester will continue to operate on a Monday, Friday and Sunday, again ideal for both business and leisure travel, with additional services available across the Christmas holiday period to meet the needs of our local catchment area.”