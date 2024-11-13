Retail tycoon behind The Range linked to Homebase rescue deal, but hundreds of jobs still at risk

The Homebase store in Antrim, one of eight stores it has currently has in the north.

A rescue deal to save around 70 Homebase outlets from closure is still expected to result in the loss of hundreds of jobs.

The DIY retailer, which has eight stores in Northern Ireland, is reportedly lining up insolvency practitioners at the Teneo consultancy, which could see it placed into administration.

Retail magnate Chris Dawson, who owns The Range homeware outlets, is also reportedly planning a last-minute rescue deal which could see him buy as many as 70 Homebase stores.

If the buyout deal goes ahead, it could see about 1,500 jobs saved, but at least 1,700 others would still be in doubt, Sky News has reported.

Homebase currently operate 125 stores in Britain and 16 on the island of Ireland.

The DIY chain is already set to close two Northern Ireland stores next year, after agreeing a deal for Sainsbury’s to acquire the leasehold interests of its sites in Omagh and Derry’s Crescent Link.

Both those stores are expected to close in the first half of 2025, with Sainsbury’s turning the units into supermarkets.

But the future of its six remaining sites in the north and eight in the Republic remains uncertain.

Homebase was bought for £1 by investment firm Hilco Capital, which has since brought in a swathe of cost-cutting measures.

But the retail chain has struggled as customers cut back on spending amid the cost-of-living crisis, and reported an £84.2 million loss last year.

The Range currently has nine stores in Northern Ireland, and the homeware retailer has been linked with additional sites.

Four of the six remaining Homebase stores in the north are located in towns where The Range does not currently have a presence.

They include Cookstown, Antrim, Bangor and Craigavon.

Both Homebase and The Range have a presence on Belfast’s Boucher Road.

The Range has also expanded its presence across the Republic in recent years, where it currently has eight stores.

Homebase declined to comment, while Teneo and The Range have been contacted for comment.

It comes after a hunt for a buyer from Homebase’s current owners which is thought to have lasted for the last two months.

Mr Dawson is also in talks to buy Homebase’s 40-year-old brand and its website, in a deal which could cost about £30 million.

The businessman, whose CDS Superstores acts as parent company to The Range, bought parts of high street retailer Wilko after it collapsed last year.