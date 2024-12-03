Regulators give go-ahead for acquisition of Larne minerals business

The Kilwaughter Minerals business in Larne has had its acquisition by French multinational Saint-Gobain formally approved by regulators

Regulators have formally approved the take-over of Co Antrim quarrying and mineral processor Kilwaughter Minerals in Larne by French multinational Saint-Gobain.

In October a binding agreement was reached by the Saint-Gobain group to acquire Kilwaughter, a leading provider of façade mortars and EWI systems in the UK and Ireland.

And following the conclusion of the regulatory process, the transaction (on which the financial details remain undisclosed) has now been completed.

This acquisition further strengthens Saint-Gobain’s light and sustainable construction solutions for the whole building envelope for both new construction and renovation with Kilwaughter’s well-established brands K Rend (supplying façade mortars including high-performance renders, mortars, external coatings) and K Systems (a solution for external wall insulation).

Kilwaughter Minerals chief executive Gary Wilmot

Kilwaughter, founded in 1939, operates a manufacturing facility and 187-acre limestone quarry near Larne and employs around 200 staff.

The business - which last year had sales in the region of £50 million - also operates three distribution centres in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and England.

Saint-Gobain is a global leader in the design and manufacture of solutions for the construction industry and employs 160,000 people in 76 countries.

Mike Chaldecott, chief executive for Saint-Gobain UK & Ireland, said: “We’re pleased to complete the acquisition of the Kilwaughter Group.

“The business is a great fit for us and will provide an even greater range and capacity to provide our customers with lightweight construction solutions for lightweight building façades and envelopes that make buildings better for occupants and the planet.

“The K Rend and K Systems brands are strong, well respected brands and the businesses focus on technical expertise and quality is fully aligned to Saint-Gobain”

Kilwaughter’s chief executive Gary Wilmot added: “We’re delighted that this deal has completed and Kilwaughter will now become part of the Saint-Gobain family.

“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our journey and we very much look forward to continuing to build the business and delivering success.”