Record EV sales a welcome sign - but more work needed to maintain confidence

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has reported that the used car market increased sales by 4.3% in the third quarter of 2024, with around two million vehicles changing hands between July and September.

Of those, some 53,423 pre-loved EVs found new owners, a jump of 57% on Q2. Sales of plug-in hybrids also rose by 29%. The expansion of second-hand EV market sales signals the natural progression of the EV industry, like other vehicles such as diesel or petrol.

The Electric Vehicle Association of Northern Ireland (EVANI) reported that in October, EV car sales made up 15.3% of the vehicle market – up from 11.2% in October 2023.

Car drivers and consumers have become increasingly confident that EVs are the best choice for them when it comes to a new car. EVs make economic sense, providing consumers with a sustainable alternative to road transport that will reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.

Northern Ireland’s EV market is growing at pace – expanding consumer access to EVs will help build confidence among car dealerships, businesses and EV charge point operators (CPOs) to continue expanding EV infrastructure. EV charging infrastructure is the lifeblood of a growing EV industry, with charging points dotted throughout Northern Ireland providing reassurance to EV drivers.

Charge point operators like Weev have a key role to play in ensuring that consumer confidence in the EV market remains high across Northern Ireland. Market confidence in the charging infrastructure will continue to boost sales. Further demand for EVs will mean further demand for charging points in urban and rural areas across the north.

Confidence in the local EV market sets the parameters operators to continue building a sustainable and competitive charging network. As more car owners make the switch to EVs, the more consumers must have confidence in EV infrastructure.

Future EV ownership will increase competition between CPOs and improve access to electric vehicle charging points in urban and rural locations, ensuring regional balance for EV drivers. With an expanded EV infrastructure network, Northern Ireland can become a leader in net-zero transport.

Recently, the introduction of the ZEV Mandate has provided confidence for car manufacturers, dealerships and charge point operators to invest in providing EVs and rolling out EV charging infrastructure.

Thomas O'Hagan, chief commercial officer at Weev

The increase in EV sales, particularly for pre-loved EVs has been boosted by the rapid expansion of the EV network. Car dealerships now have an incentive to continue with EV sales, through recent changes in legislation by the Executive on the Vehicle Emissions Trading Scheme. The adoption of the ZEV Mandate in Northern Ireland will provide consumers and businesses with the confidence they need to make the switch to EVs.

The full implementation of the ZEV Mandate will give Weev and other CPOs greater incentive to continue delivering a greater number of public vehicle charging points which will help build and expand consumer confidence and demand for electric vehicles.