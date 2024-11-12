‘Ready-to-drink’ cocktail pioneers set their eyes on export market after landing £1.2m in funding round

The Belfast-based creators of the world’s only freshly batched cocktails are set to expand the business after taking £1.2 million in a new funding round.

Cocktail Keg Company (CKC) was founded in 2017 by well-known hospitality figures Paul ‘Burnszy’ Burns and Anthony ‘Soda’ Farrell.

The pair have grown the business from a wooden spoon and jug operation in a bar into a pioneering ‘ready-to-drink’ manufacturing company that has caught the attention of the global drinks giants.

Supplying the off-trade, on-trade and events sectors, CKC currently employ 11 people from its 14,000 sq ft base in east Belfast.

The company has also secured its first base in London after signing a three-year distribution deal with Enotria & Coe.

With £1.2m raised from a number of investors, the business is now looking to markets in Europe and the Middle East, with plans to add six new roles over the coming months.

The funding includes £500,000 from the British Business Bank’s Investment Fund for Northern Ireland, and money from a group of private investors.

They include Trevor Annon, founder of catering and facilities management support services giant Mount Charles.

The key to CKC’s success is the innovative ‘citrus tech’, which was developed by the pair in the Fourier’s Blaklist speakeasy in Little Donegall Street.

“We designed this citrus juice all based around fresh produce on the island of Ireland, wiping out the carbon footprint of bringing in fruit from overseas,” said Soda.

“it just so happened when you put that liquid into a bottle or any vessel, it extended the shelf life by a minimum of 12 months.

“So we’re the only whole-filled unpasteurised cocktail product on the market, and that’s what separates us from everyone else.

“When you taste ours, it really is fresh.”

Originally from Armagh, Soda is best known in Belfast for launching venues including Love & Death Inc, Aether & Echo and Apoc.

He said the original idea was to create cocktails that could be served by non-trained bar staff with premium local ingredients.

Stuart Gaffikin of Clarendon Fund Managers and Trevor Annon are pictured with Cocktail Keg Company founders Burnszy and Soda.

But that came to an abrupt halt during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

While the pandemic could have derailed the venture, he said it was the switch to home delivery that actually pushed the business on leaps and bounds.

Within four weeks of the first lockdown they were selling between 3,000 and 4,000 bottles.

“We always say that perfecting the art of mixology takes years, huge amounts of skill and a fair bit of theatre,” added fellow founder Burnzy.

“We’ve done all the hard work and put that in a bottle so all our customers have to do is shake, garnish and serve.”

Soda said major drinks companies have tried to replicate what CKC do, but have not succeeded.

“When we started it was almost impossible to get a quality cocktail in a lot of bars, let alone at a big event or airport.

“We believe we have created a truly unique, premium product and we’re really delighted to have our new investors on board to go on the next phase of the journey with us.”

Stuart Gaffikin from Clarendon Fund Managers, who manage the Investment Fund for Northern Ireland, said: “CKC is a fantastic example of a really innovative company based in Northern Ireland, which has created an amazing product that is already reaching national and international customers.”