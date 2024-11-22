Rathbane Group launches career programme to recruit 50 new starts

Economy Minister Conor Murphy attends Rathbane Group's annual Navigate Programme event to support the announcement of 50 new early career roles at the group's three companies. With him (from left) are Alliemarie Conway, joinery apprentice at Mivan; Naoimh McConville, group managing director; Shorlagh McConville, head of communications; and Jack McElherron, design higher-level apprentice at MJM Marine

Rathbane Group, which is comprised of well-known construction and manufacturing businesses MJM Marine, Mivan and Topglass, is recruiting for 50 new starts.

The second-generation family-owned and managed business, founded by Brian McConville CBE, said it will expand its ‘Navigate’ early careers programme, which offers a range of career paths including apprenticeships, higher-level apprenticeships, placement students, and graduate positions across its three businesses.

The Newry company’s dedication to nurturing the next generation of talent was showcased at its annual Navigate event, which brought together all 80 Navigator students from across the Rathbane Group to celebrate their achievements on the programme.

Among those attending the event were Economy Minister Conor Murphy and Kathleen O’Hare, chair of the Northern Ireland Skills Council.

Mr Murphy said: “Increasing our local skills base and creating a regional balanced economy are at the core of my economic plans.

“Rathbane Group’s dedication to developing talent and creating high-quality career paths for young people across the north is exceptional.

“The Navigate programme equips young people with the technical skills and hands-on experience needed for today’s competitive job market, and I wish all the Navigate apprentices and graduates well as they set out on their promising career paths.”

The programme covers various roles, including joinery, project management, site management, quantity surveying, design, estimation, HR, and marketing.

Naoimh McConville, managing director of Rathbane Group, said: “The construction and manufacturing sectors face a critical shortage of skilled workers, particularly in technical roles.

“The Navigate Programme is a cornerstone of our commitment to developing future skills and leaders.

“Apprenticeships have always been in our DNA, with some of our earliest apprentices still with us today. By collaborating with universities, colleges, and schools, we aim to attract early-career talent and deliver a market-leading programme to shape the next generation within our businesses.”

Rathbane Group, which also includes a diversified property and investment arm Rathbane Property, says it is dedicated to driving growth and sustainability in the construction industry through investment in people and skills development.

The Navigate Programme is now open for applicants. Students who are interested in applying are encouraged to apply via Mivan’s, MJM Marine’s and Topglass’s early career web pages or by contacting their HR departments.