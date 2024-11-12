Programme for Government must make climate action a priority

The draft Programme for Government (PfG) made a strong start with its priorities of People, Planet, and Prosperity.

The nods to climate action and decarbonisation throughout were welcome, but there wasn’t enough focus on the concrete actions needed to address the urgency of the climate crisis and realise Northern Ireland’s renewable energy potential.

At the beginning of the decade, Northern Ireland was a leader in this space. We had reached our 40% renewable electricity target by 2020, but progress has since stagnated. Renewable investment has stalled due to weak market support, flawed planning processes, and an outdated grid. Consequently, the legally binding target of achieving 80% renewable electricity by 2030 is now at risk.

With only 270 weeks left until 2030, it is imperative that we don’t give up.

We can get back on track, but only if the PfG offers concrete commitments. Commitments that create a policy environment which allows for more private investment in solar and onshore wind in the near-term, while laying the groundwork for delivery of offshore wind in the decade to come.

That’s why SSE has called for a standalone ‘Climate Action’ priority to be included in the final PfG. This should commit to the urgent publication of overdue Climate Budgets, as well Northern Ireland’s Climate Action Plan.

Prioritising climate action requires us to improve Northern Ireland’s planning system. We lag far behind our neighbours when it comes to processing renewable planning applications. Without substantial planning reforms and resourcing, Northern Ireland will struggle to meet its obligations under the Climate Act.

For this reason, we are seeking a revised strategic planning policy statement that prioritises tackling climate change and decarbonising the economy. Climate change should be a central consideration in all planning decisions. It is also vital that policy aligns with local development plans and policies.

Consistency across government departments and local councils is key if we are to deliver on our climate obligations, and this must be required through planning legislation.

With the right policy signals, private investment will bolster the generation of home-grown energy, improving Northern Ireland’s economy and providing greater price stability to Northern Ireland’s electricity customers.

We also believe the final Programme for Government should place greater emphasis on empowering the public to make greener choices, particularly through initiatives focused on energy efficiency.

Northern Ireland can lead in energy efficiency, especially retrofitting buildings, by simplifying the process.

In the Republic of Ireland, SSE Airtricity’s “One Stop Shop” model cuts through the complexity by providing whole-home retrofit solutions alongside straightforward low-cost finance options.

Our dedicated teams evaluate customers’ needs to guide them through the process from start to finish. The model has helped thousands of families retrofit their homes, demonstrating that with the right policies energy improvements can be made accessible.

SSEs Ireland chairman Mark Ennis

Ultimately, Northern Ireland stands at a crossroads in the fight against climate change. To stay on track for a greener future, the final PfG must move beyond ambitions and commit to tangible, urgent action. Together, we can power change.