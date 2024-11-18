Podcasts – there’s one for everyone

Suzanne Wylie and John Bosco O’Hagan take part in a recent 'Trading Up' podcast for the Irish News with Jim Fitzpatrick. PICTURE MAL MCCANN

Podcasts have revolutionised how we consume news and information offering convenient, accessible and long form discussions with in-depth analysis. They allow for comprehensive discussions on complex issues and generally deliver a deeper understanding of news and current affairs.

Their remarkable rise in popularity has been driven by the advent of smartphones and audio streaming platforms, meaning we can listen to them at our convenience whether on commutes, exercise or down time.

No matter what the technology, those at the forefront of change are constantly looking to find new ways of engaging with audiences. This is particularly true of social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok, that regularly tweak their algorithms to prioritise different types of content.

A recent Reuter Institute report noted that changes to the models of these platforms had deprioritised news content and placed a much greater emphasis on other content creation.

As a platform, podcasts offer a range of advantages over more traditional radio or television programming, providing a more accessible listening experience.

They also provide a platform for more nuanced conversations and niche content that rarely gets space to be explored on mainstream media, with the longer form channel allowing discussion of issues and topics that wouldn’t necessarily appeal to a mass market audience.

For podcasters, one of the great benefits is the creation of a ‘community’ where like-minded people can bond over a shared interest. This has gone onto spawn a significant growth in live events using the podcast format. Who would have thought that Roy Keane in conversation with Roddy Doyle would lead to three sell-out shows ‘Live at the Marquee’?

The growth of the podcast platform has been swift and remarkable. Joe Rogan has been at the vanguard of it, signing an exclusive $200m deal with Spotify for his JRE podcast in 2020.

And nowhere has this power and influence been more evident than during the recent US presidential election when Donald Trump participated in Rogan’s podcast, while Kamala Harris declined an invitation to do so. A decision now seen as one of the defining moments of the entire election.

Closer to home, the expansion of the Goalhanger podcast network owned by departing Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has been extraordinary.

Headlined by the ‘The Rest is History’ (starring respected historians Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook), the ‘The Rest of Politics’ (with Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart), and ‘The Rest is Football’ (with Lineker himself and Alan Shearer), the podcasts regularly rank among the UK’s top five podcasts, with the wider stable collectively achieving 40 million downloads a month.

This podcast growth has also seen pods targeted at the business community, with Steven Bartlett’s ‘Diary of a CEO’ podcast and ‘The High Performance Podcast’ with Jake Humphrey and Dr Damian Hughes, providing inspiring insights from some of the world’s leading business figures.

Such has been the rise in podcast popularity, recent data suggests that 22.4 million people in the UK say they listen to at least one podcast a month, a figure that has grown by 16 percent in the last five years.

The Irish News recently made a shrewd choice in selecting Jim Fitzpatrick to host its ‘Trading Up’ podcast, while BBC Northern Ireland has several exceptional pods on the BBC Sounds platform such as ‘Redlines’ with Mark Carruthers and the ‘GAA Social’ hosted by Thomas Niblock and Oisin McConville that help enlighten and illuminate the public discourse.

The recent ‘GAA Social’ podcast with former Tyrone footballer Jody Gormley, who is battling a rare liver cancer, was an uplifting reminder of just how powerful podcasts can be for engendering debate in longer form.

One of the primary reasons people enjoy podcasts is the feeling of connection and intimacy they provide. Unlike other forms of media, their longer form and unscripted nature allow listeners to develop a personal connection with the hosts and guests.

Podcasts have had a transformative impact in reshaping the consumption of news and information. With their accessibility, ability to deliver in-depth content, authentic tone, and global reach, podcasts have emerged as a powerful medium that both complements and challenges traditional media.

As they continue to grow in popularity and evolve, podcasts are poised to play a significant role in the future landscape of news dissemination.

Podcasts hold the potential to shape the future of communications fostering a more informed and actively engaged society. As traditional media and new technologies increasingly integrate this medium, podcasts are set to play a central role in shaping public understanding and engagement.