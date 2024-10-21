Peter Keeling is lifetime achievement winner at Belfast Chamber business awards

Peter Keeling, founder of Diaceutics, proudly receives the prestigious lifetime achievement accolade at the Belfast Business Awards

Diaceutics and its founder Peter Keeling, along with Weev co-founder Thomas O’Hagan, were among the major winners as Belfast Chamber celebrated the city’s business success stories at its annual Belfast Business Awards in Titanic Belfast.

Hosted by Belfast Chamber in partnership with Bank of Ireland, the awards recognise the exceptional achievements and contributions of Belfast companies across a range of sectors to the city’s vibrant economy.

Diaceutics, a pharmaceutical technology and solutions provider, was named best company to work for, with Peter Keeling, the company founder who stepped down as chief executive earlier this year, winning the lifetime achievement award.

Thomas O’Hagan (right), chief commercial officer of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure firm Weev, who was awarded business leader of the year, pictured with Peter McCausland, director at Value Cabs (DARREN KIDD)

Thomas O’Hagan, chief commercial of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure firm Weev, won the business leader of the year accolade while Artemis Technologies claimed the business innovation award.

Other winners included Rebecca Jama of HireIQ (employee of the year), McAdam Design (excellence in contribution to the community), Macklin Group (family business of the year), McConnell’s Distillery (best new business) and Arup (green champion).

The evening also celebrated emerging talent, with the young business person award going to Matthew Nesbitt from HALO, while a special moment on the night saw the spirit of Belfast award presented to Gerry Blain.

Diaceutics team members, including founder Peter Keeling, account business analyst Rachael Hewit, and human resources vice-president Norma Thompson, pictured with their accolades at the Belfast Business Awards (@Matt Mackey)

Belfast Chamber president Gavin Annon said: “These awards, now in their ninth year, are testament to the resilience, innovation and dedication of Belfast’s business community. It is inspiring to see how businesses have overcome challenges and contributed to the city’s growth.

“I congratulate all the nominees and winners. Their success is reflective of the thriving business community in our city, and we look forward to seeing them continue to grow.